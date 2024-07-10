'Gambhir ne khela bhi hai, aur jhela bhi bohot hai', says childhood coach Sanjay Bharadwaj

New Delhi, July 10 After Gautam Gambhir officially appointed as the head coach of the Indian men's cricket team, his childhood coach Sanjay Bhardwaj has revealed that the 'true leader Gauti' has endured various challenges in his life, saying, "usne khela bhi hai aur jhela bhi bohot hai".

On Tuesday, the BCCI announced the appointment of 2011 ODI World Cup-winner Gambhir as the new head coach of the senior men's team.

"As a player, he has won two World Cups, and as a leader, he will lead India to another world cup glory. A true leader brings out the best in their players," Bhardwaj told IANS, when asked how he felt after his protege became the head coach of the Indian cricket team.

"Gautam Gambhir 'ne khela bhi hai aur jhela bhi bohot hai (Gautam Gambhir has not only played the game but also faced numerous challenges). A man who has endured so much will ensure that no one else suffers."

Reflecting on Gambhir's journey from a player to a being a Member of Parliament and now Team India's head coach, the Dronacharya awardee said, "Gambhir endured challenges in every aspect of life, and those who face challenges have no doubts in their actions. He thrives in situations where challenges are prominent. Based on how he has tackled challenges in his life, he will excel in the future as well."

Sharing his take on how young players will fare under Gambhir's guidance, Bhardwaj stated that he will not place unnecessary pressure on any player and the youngsters will have the freedom to play without any doubts.

"Young players will get free hands to play without any doubt. He will not put unnecessary pressure on any player. He was the one who brought Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, and Navdeep Saini because he knew their qualities. If you can make Sunil Narine open, which was a big challenge... If this move had failed, then the people would have said that Gambhir has guessed. Whatever he does is best for the team. He fulfills the challenge he takes," he said.

Speaking on Gambhir's aggressive nature on the field as both a player and a leader, Bhardwaj remarked that things can appear differently on social media, noting that Gambhir's heated exchanges occurred for specific reasons.

"Things appear in different ways on social media. Any of his heated arguments happened for some reason... This is a game where you will have to remain a fighter. You have to play for victory. If you don't always play for victory, you can't make the team win, and you can't be a good leader.

He further revealed his conversation with Gambhir following his appointment as the head coach, expressing his best wishes for Gambhir to win two or three World Cups in his coaching tenure.

"You have brought out the best quality in the players. You are unbiased and you know how to recognise players. I pray to God that whatever your qualities are, you should fulfill your responsibilities by keeping them unbiased. Having won two World Cups as a player, now guide India to win 2-3 World Cups as coach," Bhardwaj concluded.

