Games organised with aim that players bring glory to country: Sports Minister Mandaviya on KIBG 2025

Diu (Daman and Diu) [India], May 20 : Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya believes the "new" India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi not only shows dreams but also gives opportunities to fulfil them.

On Monday, the Beach Games, held under the ever-expanding Khelo India umbrella for the first time, were formally declared open by the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, in a colourful ceremony on the Ghoghla Beach, the venue of the Games in Diu.

While talking about the games, Mandaviya extended wishes to 1350-plus athletes participating in the competition. Mandaviya also confirmed that Diu will be developed as a destination for beach games and sports tourism.

"Beach Games 2025 was initiated on the coast of the Arabian Sea in Diu. Over 1,350 athletes are participating in the games. The games will be held in eight disciplines. The games are being organised for the second time. Looking at the organisation of this time and the last one, Diu is the best destination for beach games, and this is why the Prime Minister has decided that in the coming days, beach games will be organised in Diu. It will be developed as a destination for beach games and sports tourism," Mandaviya told reporters.

"This is the new India under the leadership of PM Modi that not only shows dreams, but also gives opportunities to fulfil them. The games have been organised with the aim that the players bring glory to the country on a global level," he added.

Former India cricketer and 2007 T20 World Cup hero Joginder Sharma wished the athlete well and told ANI, "I believe these competitions will bring glory to the tricolour on an international level. I wish the athletes win the most medals."

Former India badminton player and Commonwealth Games medalist Trupti Murgunde reflected on the "fantastic initiative" and told ANI, "So many states have participated, and even those, who don't have beaches around. But the enthusiasm to participate is seen. Diu is becoming the destination for beach games. This is a fantastic initiative."

