Ganguly, Bhajji, Raghuram, Jaydev frontrunners in BCCI chief race; Kiran More in contention too

New Delhi, Sep 20 With the BCCI’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) set for September 28 in Mumbai, the race for the board’s presidency has narrowed to a clutch of high-profile names.

The Final Electoral Roll, released by Electoral Officer A.K. Joti on September 19, features four former cricketers and administrators — Sourav Ganguly (Cricket Association of Bengal), Harbhajan Singh (Punjab Cricket Association), Raghuram Bhat (Karnataka State Cricket Association) and Jaydev Shah (Saurashtra Cricket Association) — who are seen as frontrunners for the top post. Their presence has strengthened calls for cricketer-administrators to lead the world’s richest cricket body.

Adding intrigue is Kiran More, the former India wicketkeeper, ex-national selector and current Baroda Cricket Association secretary. Though not listed as a state representative in the roll, sources indicate a provision exists for his nomination. More, who has also worked with Mumbai Indians and is currently General Manager of the MI Women’s side in the WPL, is regarded as a seasoned hand with both cricketing and administrative credentials.

Speculation had briefly swirled around Sachin Tendulkar, but the batting legend has categorically denied interest.

According to reports, an informal meeting on the top post is expected in New Delhi on Saturday. The election process opens with nominations from September 20, scrutiny and the final list of candidates on September 23, and voting during the AGM on September 28. The meeting will also finalise a new set of national selectors, making it a pivotal moment in Indian cricket governance.

