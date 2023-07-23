Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner visits Buddh International Circuit to assess Moto GP Bharat preparedness plans

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 23 : Commissioner of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Lakshmi Singh, paid a visit to the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) on Saturday.

Accompanied by other senior officials and the core team of FairStreet Sports, the Indian promoters of MotoGP, she was given a tour and shown important areas around the circuit.

Commissioner Singh also discussed the preparedness planning of the race and interacted with the MotoGP Bharat officials who gave her a detailed briefing about the race weekend requirements and overall course of action.

The meeting was also attended by Anand Kulkarni (Joint Commissioner of Police); Saad Miya Khan (DCP Greater Noida); Ashok Kumar (Aditional DCP, Greater Noida); Pawan Gautam (Assistant Commissioner of Police); Sanjay Singh (SHO, Dankaur) and other police officers of the Zone also attended this high level meeting. Joint Commissioner of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Anand Kulkarni and DCP Greater Noida, Saad Miya Khan also briefed the Commissioner about the latest on the Security and Parking along with updates on the VIP movement and protocals details.

During the visit, Commissioner Lakshmi also inaugurated the new administrative office of MotoGP Bharat.

"We are thrilled that MotoGP Bharat is taking place in Uttar Pradesh. This event will not only put our state on the global motorsport map but also establish a standard for organising more international sports events of this stature in the future," said Lakshmi, who is also a biking enthusiast herself and the first women Police Commissioner of the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Praising the MotoGP Bharat race campaign, 'Roads are for driving and Track is for Racing' which aims to promote safe driving practices among young riders, Lakshmi further added, "It is indeed a commendable initiative to instil a sense of responsible driving among the young riders. I am confident during the runup to the race, Gautam Buddh Nagar Police and MotoGP Bharat will collaborate to raise awareness among biking enthusiasts and the community and ensure safer riding practices."

The Commissioner’s visit to the BIC and her keen interest for MotoGP Bharat also generated excitement and anticipation among the officials of Fairstreet as much as motivated the entire team at the track.

"Lakshmi Singh ji’s visit speaks volumes about the MotoGP and its deep interest among the people of India. The knowledge that she has about MotoGP really helped while discussing lot of issues during the briefing. She has been personally showing interest and as excited as we all for the race. She wished the entire team and assured for all kind of cooperation from the police administration at any point of time," FairStreet Sports’ Chief Operating Officer, Pushkar Nath Srivastava mentioned.

The police supremo was also presented with a special memento and the first official T-Shirt of the Indian Grand Prix by the race officials.

