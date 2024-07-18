Gautam Gambhir inaugurates state-of-the-art multi-sports field in Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 18 : Former cricketer and Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir inaugurated a state-of-the-art multi-sports field at Modern School in Vasant Vihar, Delhi, on Thursday.

This cutting-edge facility, unveiled by Gambhir, aims to provide a safe and enjoyable environment for young athletes to train and compete.

"The sporting culture in India is evolving, with different schools and institutions upgrading their sports infrastructure to meet international standards. institutions are focusing on creating top-quality, injury-free facilities for their students. Having more injury-free fields is crucial because they ensure athletes can train safely, minimising the risk of injuries and promoting consistent practice. This focus on safety helps young athletes develop their skills effectively, encouraging greater participation in sports and paving the way for future sports careers," Gallant Sports stated in a press release.

Speaking to reporters, Gambhir said that sporting culture is evolving in the country.

"The sporting culture in India is changing rapidly, reflecting a growing recognition of the importance of sports in a student's overall development," said Gambhir while speaking to the media, as quoted by a Gallant Sports press release.

The former cricketer further said schools play a crucial role in nurturing young talent and investing in injury-free multi-sports fields is essential.

"Schools play a key role in nurturing young talent, and investing in injury-free multi-sport fields is essential. These fields help reduce injury risks, allowing athletes to train safely and improve their skills. Such investments encourage active participation, foster competition, and build teamwork. These facilities enhance physical fitness and develop discipline and resilience, important for success in life," Gambhir said.

"By providing excellent facilities, schools help students excel in different sports, paving the way for future champions and encouraging a healthier, more active society. These efforts also help students consider sports as a career, giving them the chance to pursue their passion professionally," he added.

Nasir Ali, CEO of Gallant Sports, also expressed his excitement about the project and said schools should prioritise sports infrastructure to provide students with the best opportunities in sports.

"We are extremely happy to inaugurate an injury-free multi-sports field. Investing in high-quality sports facilities is crucial for the holistic development of students. Schools should prioritise upgrading their sports infrastructure to provide students with the best opportunities to excel in various sports. This initiative is a testament to our commitment to promoting safe and sustainable sports infrastructure in India," Ali said.

