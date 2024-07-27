"Gave my 100 per cent": Elavenil Valarivan on exit from air rifle mixed team event in Paris Olympics

Paris [France], July 27 : After failing to qualify for the final in the 10 m air rifle mixed team event at the Paris Olympics, Indian shooter Elavenil Valarivan said that she gave her 100 per cent during the event, and that is what matters to her.

Elavenil Valarivan and Sandeep Singh took part in the 10 m air rifle mixed teams qualifiers. Only four teams out of 28 had the privilege of qualifying further for the knockout stages, i.e., a gold medal match for the top two teams and a bronze medal match for teams ranked third and fourth. India could not make it to the final four.

The pair of Elavenil and Sandeep finished in 12th place with 626.3 points, with Elavenil scoring 312.6 points and Sandeep getting 313.7 points.

"I felt I gave my 100 percent, which is what matters to me. I did give my best and the results could have been different. I would have it to be different, but if not, I would still be giving my best so there is no turning back on that," Valarivan told ANI.

The shooter further stated that there are few good points to takeaway from this event and she will work on that with her coaches.

"I think there are a few points that I have noted myself and will be working on with my personal coach as well as with the national coach," Valarivan added.

Her partner, Sandeep Singh, spoke about his performance during the event.

"I tried to give my best during the qualification round and followed my process but it is a different thing than that," Sandeep said.

India shooting team head coach Suma Shirur also shared her thoughts on the players' performance.

"One of our teams secured the sixth position and missed the bronze medal play-off by one point. But we have full faith in our athletes and there are more events left, so they will do well in the coming days. Today is day one, I am sure that shooters have had their own learning and from here onwards, in the next competitions, they will make these corrections and play with confidence," Suma Shirur said.

Germany will play in the bronze medal match with Kazakhstan, whose team consisting of Le Alexandra and Satpayev Islam finished at number three with 630.8 points in three series.

The gold medal match will be between the defending champions, China, who finished at the top spot with 632.2 points and South Korea, who finished at number two with 631.4 points.

