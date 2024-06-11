Gayle to lead West Indies Champions in World Championship of Legends

New Delhi, June 11 Celebrated Jamaican cricketer Chris Gayle will lead the West Indies Champions at the upcoming edition of World Championship of Legends, starting from July 3 in Birmingham UK.

The team led by the Gayle includes well-known players like Dwayne Smith, Samuel Badree and Daren Sammy and the complete squad will be announced soon.

"I look forward to rejoining my family in our quest to win the cup. We are also delighted to keep having the opportunity to play more matches such as the prestigious World Championship of Legends to return to our fans in a whole new participation, said Gayle.

The England and Wales cricket board has approved the World Championship of Legends, which features six franchises: India Champions, Australia Champions, England Champions, Pakistan Champions, South Africa Champions and West Indies Champions.

Ajay Sethi, the Chairman of Channel 2 Group Corporation has officially assumed ownership of the West Indies Champions franchise in the World Championship of Legends cricket league.

"This league represents an exciting opportunity to bring together some of the greatest cricketing talents and offer fans a nostalgic yet exhilarating experience. I am confident that our team will perform exceptionally and uphold the legacy of West Indies cricket," said Sethi.

