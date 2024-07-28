Geeta Phogat congratulates Manu Bhaker for winning bronze at Paris Olympics

New Delhi [India], July 28 : Veteran Indian wrestler Geeta Phogat congratulated shooter Manu Bhaker after she won the bronze medal in the 10 Metre Women's Air Pistol event at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Sunday.

The Indian shooter finished third to secure a bronze medal in the final of the Women's Air Pistol event at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

Speaking to the media, Geeta Phogat said that it's a moment of proud for the Indians that Manu Bhaker won the bronze medal at the ongoing Paris Olympics. She also congratulated her family.

"It is a moment of pride that Manu Bhaker won Bronze at the Paris Olympics. Congratulations to her and her family...," Geeta Phogat said.

The 22-year-old became the first Indian woman to win a medal in shooting at the Olympics.

Bhaker brought India's first medal in the ongoing mega event as she won a bronze medal with a score of 221.7.

It was a redemption arc for Manu after her pistol malfunctioned at the Tokyo Olympics. She made history by becoming the first Indian woman in 20 years to reach a shooting final in an individual event of the Olympics since Suma Shirur in 2004.

South Korea's Ye Jin clinched the gold medal with an Olympic record of 243.2 points. Her compatriot, Kim Yeji, settled for silver with 241.3 points.

On the opening day, Bhaker finished third in the qualification round of Women's 10 Metre Air Pistol to qualify for the final at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Saturday. While Rhythm Sangwan failed to make her place in the final after finishing in 15th place.

