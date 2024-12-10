Georgia Voll added to Australia's squad for NZ ODIs

Brisbane, Dec 10 Georgia Voll has been added to Australia's squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand. The 21-year-old has made a blistering start to her international career, posting scores of 46 not out and 101 in her debut series against India.

Australia took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing ODI series against India with a 122-run victory in the second ODI on Sunday. On a record-breaking day, Australia posted its third-highest ODI total of all time, Ellyse Perry became the first woman to score 7,000 runs and take 300 wickets in international cricket, and all-rounder Annabel Sutherland claimed career-best ODI figures of 4-21.

Australia will play the third and final ODI against India on Wednesday before departing for New Zealand on Sunday. Australia and New Zealand will battle it out for the coveted Rose Bowl Trophy, with Australia looking to retain the trophy they have held since 2000.

The first ODI between Australia and New Zealand is scheduled for December 19 at Basin Reserve Stadium in Wellington, followed by the second and third matches at the same venue on December 21 and 23, respectively.

Cricket Australia has also confirmed current NSW Breakers head coach Gavan Twining as assistant coach (fielding and wicketkeeping) for the next two years on a full-time basis in a newly created role. Twining joins fellow assistants Scott Prestwidge and Dan Marsh.

