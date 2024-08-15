German Cup turns into first stress test for Bayern coach

Berlin, Aug 15 Vincent Kompany's sonorous voice is heard in every corner of Bayern Munich's training pitch.

From his first day as the successor of the departed, Thomas Tuchel relied on a strict pattern of discipline and intense training to turn things for the better for the struggling Bavarians and initiate a successful re-start after a disappointing title-less last season.

Ahead of the 2024/25 season's curtain raiser in the first round of the German Cup against newly promoted second-division side SSV Ulm this Friday, the wind of change seems to encourage the German record champion, reports Xinhua.

Not only did England captain Harry Kane speak about the National League title, but the entire squad seems determined to head back for success.

Significant changes regarding the squad and tactical system turn the 2020 treble winner into a fortune bag.

While the defenders in the person of Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui left for United, on-loan fullback Josip Stanisic (Leverkusen), midfielder Joao Palhinha (Fulham) and Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) joined the club and are said to play a vital role.

Several late arrivals due to the 2024 UEFA Euro and the Paris Olympics burdened the new coaches' start, but the former Citizen defender is keeping his statements free of complaints.

Instead, the 38-year-old is referring to his roots in the streets of Brussels as a street footballer having relied on resilience to survive.

The Cup case against Ulm might give first hints of how the Belgian's approach is already blooming as the season opener follows intense training sessions and a newly implemented high-pressing approach.

Not to speak of Bayern's goal to regain the top spot in the German league after former Bayern midfielder and Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso took the 2023/24 title coming along with Bayern's German Cup and Champions League exit.

There seems not much time for Kompany to get his squad back on track and setbacks don't seem part of the package while French 2018 world champion and winger Kingsley Coman might leave.

Rumors speak of the FC Arsenal as the most likely target.

Bayern is meanwhile said to be considering the signing of Leverkusen defender and German international Jonathan Tah, but negotiations seem to have come to a halt for the moment.

Over the past weeks, the Bayern coach tried to spread the teams' new approach coming along with the basic goal of dominating the game with a forwarding style.

After Stanisic returned from Leverkusen, German international Joshua Kimmich is said to return to a midfield position while Leon Goretzka might leave this summer as the 29-year-old was told by the coach and club officials such as managing director Max Eberl, he is far from first choice for future games. Bayern is starting the league season on August 25th in Wolfsburg.

Bayern's sporting director, Christoph Freund, expressed optimism regarding a satisfying new season and praised the club's efforts to refurnish its squad.

"We feel a new spirit with our newly formed team and our new coach. We can't wait for the start," the former RB Salzburg manager said following two victories in friendlies against Tottenham (2-1/3-2).

