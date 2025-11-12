Getting off to a good start will be key for SA against India: Graeme Smith

Mumbai, Nov 12 As South Africa prepare for their two-Test series against India beginning in Kolkata on Friday, former captain Graeme Smith said the visitors’ top order must find a way to blunt Jasprit Bumrah’s lethal opening spells before India’s spinners come into play.

Speaking ahead of the series, the SA20 League Commissioner said both teams will be wary of losing early wickets to fast bowlers, as it could tilt the contest before spin even becomes a factor.

“I think it's never at the forefront of people's conversation when you play cricket in the subcontinent, but I think the South African team will definitely be preparing for how they're going to handle spin,” Smith said. “But getting off to a solid start, having a top three that can lay a platform for you — there's nothing worse than if you go two or three down and then the spinners come on and you're against the game already.”

“So countering Bumrah upfront is going to be a big thing, and (Kagiso) Rabada as well for India. They're world-class bowlers with world-class Test records,” he added.

Smith, who led South Africa to a Test series win in India in 2000, said it would be particularly crucial for Kagiso Rabada to set the tone with the new ball. “This is a big challenge for KG...coming to the subcontinent. He's definitely the leader of the attack, and how he can set the tone with that new ball is going to be important for Temba (Bavuma) and the team,” Smith said.

He urged South Africa’s batting unit to step up in the first Test, noting that comebacks are tough in Indian conditions. “The fact that a lot of the players with the A-team games and obviously that Pakistan Test series have a bit of cricket in the subcontinent, which is always important. Your game needs to adapt, your thinking needs to adapt,” Smith said.

“I'm hoping that with the first Test in Kolkata, it's generally quite a good place to bat. You get good value for runs and it's a stadium that — especially if it's full — will really make the South Africans motivated to do well in,” he added.

Smith said South Africa’s spin duo of Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer could prove dangerous, but how the pacers handle reverse swing will be equally important.

“South Africa have arrived here with a decent bowling attack, especially in the spin department. Maharaj and Harmer can definitely do the damage,” he said. “They can control the game and they have the ability to turn the ball, which gives wicket-taking options with spin — and then to see how Rabada and the likes handle reverse swing.”

The former skipper also shared a light-hearted moment when asked about his ex-teammate Morne Morkel, who is now part of India’s coaching setup. “You know, he's an enemy now. Morne is on the wrong side of the fence,” Smith joked.

Backing Smith’s assessment, former captain Faf du Plessis emphasised that starting well would be vital for the Proteas. “I feel generally your best chance of having success here is when you start the series well and you, especially as a batting unit, get a bit of confidence that you've got runs under the belt,” du Plessis said.

“Then the rest of the series definitely will feel easier versus starting under pressure, with a low score and losing the first Test. Then the expectation is that it's going to be a hard tour for the team.”

Du Plessis, however, expressed confidence in South Africa’s recent Test form. “The guys have played really well in the subcontinent for the last 12 or 14 months. When they've gone to Pakistan, they've played well,” he said. “I'm expecting the wickets to be very much suited for turning conditions. But it seems like the guys have really worked hard on it.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor