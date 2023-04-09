Ghatkopar Kabaddi Premier League to kickstart from April 20

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 : The Kabaddi season in Maharashtra is in full swing with back-to-back tournaments lined up for the entire month of April. However, all eyes are set on the biggest tournament from Mumbai Suburbs, the Ghatkopar Kabaddi Premier League Season 4.

The Ghatkopar Kabaddi Premier League is set to enter its fourth season with 10 teams participating in the Senior Men's category. The tournament is orgsed in affiliation with the Mumbai Upnagar Kabaddi Association.

The tournament has adopted the auction process for the selection of players for the team. The player auction round for the tournament was held recently in Mumbai wherein all the ten teams bid for the best talent from Mumbai Upnagar. The entire tournament is going to be digitised by the SportVot app.

Along with the champion teams from season 3, Delhi Yoddha and Devansh Superking, Veer Maratha, Bhatwadi Sai Rakshak, Samata Warriors, Ram Shakti and Siddhivinayak are some of the major teams to be participating in the tournament.

Renowned kabaddi athletes such as Rahul Hegde, Kiran Kadam, Gufran Khan, Abhishek Nar and Rishant Dev will be seen putting their best foot forward during the tournament. With an action-packed lineup for the tournament, it is safe to say that it will be a non-stop Kabaddi bonanza for the fans.

