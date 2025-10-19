Gill gave us freedom to execute our plans, says Arshdeep

Perth, Oct 19 Despite defending the low-key total of 131 against Australia in the first ODI in Perth, India pacer Arshdeep Singh praised his captain, Shubman Gill, for giving freedom to the bowlers to execute their plans.

It was Gill’s first game as India’s ODI captain after replacing Rohit Sharma ahead of the three-match ODI series against Australia.

India suffered a seven-wicket defeat in a rain-hit encounter as Australia captain Mitchell Marsh remained unbeaten on 46 while wicketkeeper-batter Josh Philippe and Matthew Renshaw scored 37 and 21 not out respectively to take the side over the line in 21.1 overs.

Arshdeep, who bowled five overs, returned with the figures of 1-31 as he was the only pacer to clinch a scalp for India.

"I have played very less ODIs, so I can't tell the difference yet, but I would say both of them were proper bowlers' captains. They gave you proper freedom and even today Shubman, he backed whatever plans we had, and he said, bowl freely to your plans and just enjoy the moment," the left-arm pacer said at the post-match press conference.

"We knew we didn't have that many runs, but we just wanted to express ourselves, that was his message."

On Virat Kohli's dismal return to international cricket after more than seven months, Arshdeep backed the former captain to score runs in the coming games.

"He has played more than 300 matches for India, so form is just a word for him. He knows how to get going. It is always like a blessing to be in the same dressing room with him, and going forward I feel there'll be a lot of runs for him in this series as well."

“It’s a blessing to share the dressing room with him. Going forward in the series, I feel there will be a lot of runs for him. Talking about this format, he has mastered it. I don’t know how he feels about it personally, maybe I will ask him and let you know at the next press conference," the pacer added.

