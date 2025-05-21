Gill gears up like a warrior for England Test battle amid IPL storm, practices with red ball

Ahmedabad, May 21 Even as the IPL 2025 dazzles fans with its fireworks and glamour, Indian batting prodigy Shubman Gill is quietly laying the foundation for sterner tests ahead. In a move that caught the attention of both fans and cricket pundits, Gill was recently spotted practicing with the red ball during a net session, here on Wednesday.

While his teammates focused on power-hitting and death-over strategies, Gill took a brief detour from the slam-bang format to hone his technique against the red cherry. The sight of the elegant right-hander defending and driving with classical poise sparked speculation: is Gill already thinking ahead to the high-stakes Test series against England slated for next month?

Sources suggest that Gill, who is expected to play a crucial role in India's top order, is intent on refining his red-ball game. The five-match series in England will be a significant test of India's batting depth and temperament, and Gill seems keen on ensuring that he's prepared both mentally and technically.

This focus reflects a maturing cricketer who is learning to balance the demands of multiple formats. While Gill has already stamped his authority in the IPL with consistent performances and clean hitting, having scored 601 runs in 12 games this season with his aspirations clearly extend beyond limited-overs glory. He knows that England, with its seaming conditions and world-class bowling, demands a different level of preparedness.

Fans and experts alike are lauding his commitment. In an era where the glitz of T20 often overshadows the rigors of Test cricket, Gill's approach is a refreshing reminder of the format’s enduring significance.

India A is slated to play play two first-class matches against the England Lions at Canterbury and Northampton. The two matches will take place on May 30 and June 6.

Shubman Gill's eagerness to become a force to be reckoned with in red-ball cricket is evident from the fact that the BCCI confirmed the right-handed batter will join the India A squad ahead of the second match, with the IPL final scheduled to be played on June 3.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor