Gill’s availability in focus as selection committee set to meet in Raipur for picking T20I squad

New Delhi, Dec 2 Vice-captain Shubman Gill’s fitness and availability for India’s upcoming T20I series against South Africa, starting on December 9, will be in focus when the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee convenes in Raipur on Wednesday, where the second ODI will be played, to finalise the 15-member squad.

Gill suffered a neck injury in the Kolkata Test against South Africa, where he had to retire hurt for four. Since then, he’s been out of action – having flown to Mumbai after being ruled out of the Guwahati Test to meet Dr Abhay Nene, and then went back to his hometown Chandigarh for further rest and recovery.

IANS understands that Gill has touched down at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru on Tuesday for further rehab. “The Indian team for the T20Is has to assemble on December 6, so the selectors have to select on Wednesday. As of now, Shubman’s status for playing in the T20I series is 50-50.”

“There’s a possibility that he could try batting and see how he feels before a decision is made for including him in the upcoming series,” said a source familiar with the matter to IANS on Tuesday.

If Gill is unable to feature, either Sanju Samson or Yashasvi Jaiswal could be a potential opening partner for the in-form Abhishek Sharma. Samson was part of the T20I series win in Australia, but featured in only two matches and batted just once at No. 3, while Jaiswal was not part of the squad.

Agarkar & Co. is also expected to include seam-bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya in the Suryakumar Yadav-led T20I team after making a successful return for Baroda in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

“Whoever the selectors pick is going to give pointers towards the T20 World Cup main squad,” further said sources. Pandya was recovering from a left quadriceps injury sustained during the triumphant Asia Cup campaign in the UAE in September, and on his return to competitive cricket, he picked 1-52 in four overs and struck an unbeaten 77 to help Baroda beat Punjab by seven wickets in Hyderabad.

India’s five-match T20I series against Aiden Markram-led South Africa will begin in Cuttack on December 9, and is followed by subsequent games in New Chandigarh (December 11), Dharamsala (December 14), Lucknow (December 17), and Ahmedabad (December 19).

