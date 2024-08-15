Girona sign striker Bojan Miovski on four-year deal from Aberdeen

Girona, Aug 15 Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski has signed a four-year deal with La Liga club Girona on Thursday. Miovski, who has already passed his medical, will start training with the team on Friday. As per English media reports, the deal for Miovski is reported to be worth up to £6.5m, comfortably eclipsing the £4.2m Aberdeen received from Liverpool for Calvin Ramsay.

The new Girona striker began his professional career at the age of 18, making his debut in the North Macedonian First Division with FK Bregalnica in 2017. He went through several clubs in his country such as FK Rabotnicki, FK Makedonija GP and KF Renueva before joining MTK in Hungary in 2020.

In the summer of 2022, he signed for Aberdeen in Scotland, where in two seasons he has shown his eye for goal. Last season he scored 26 goals in 53 appearances, including those in the Scottish Premier League, Europa League and Conference League. To these must be added the 18 he scored on his debut season at Aberdeen.

Miovski has been capped for his country at youth level, making his senior debut in October 2021. Since then he has made 23 appearances for the North Macedonian national team.

Girona finished third behind Real Madrid and Barcelona last season and will play in the Champions League this campaign. In the opening match of the La Liga season, Girona will take on Real Betis at Benito Villamarín in Seville on Friday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor