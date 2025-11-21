Give Sai Sudharsan opportunity to showcase his talent, says Saba Karim

New Delhi, Nov 21 Former India wicketkeeper-batter Saba Karim has urged the Indian team management to give a consistent run to Sai Sudharsan in the Test format to showcase his talent.

Sudharsan was not picked in the opening Test against South Africa at Eden Gardens, which India lost by 30 runs. After Shubman Gill was ruled out of the second Test in Guwahati due to a neck injury, it is likely that his spot will be filled by Sudharsan in the playing 11.

“India should get back to the combination of two seamers and three spinners. I think that would suffice on a track in Guwahati. You need to bulk up your batting order because young Indian batters, especially in home conditions, have not done very well. I think it is very important that if you are invested in a young player like Sai Sudharsan, you give him ample opportunity to showcase his talent. Once you have that kind of trust in a player, it offers him more liberty to play with greater freedom. That’s what you expect from him. I hope that Sai Sudharsan will come back into the playing XI," Karim said on JioStar's 'Game Plan'.

Sudharsan, who made his debut on the England tour earlier this year, has so far played five red-ball games for India and amassed 273 runs, including two half-centuries. In his last Test against the West Indies in New Delhi, he played a knock of 87 runs - his highest Test score - before adding 39 in the second innings as India registered a seven-wicket win to sweep series 2-0.

Legendary spinner and former India head coach Anil Kumble advised the home side to shift their mindset to excel in different conditions in Guwahati to level the series 1-1.

“This team has done it before, and it’s not that they lack the ability. It’s just that the conditions at Eden Gardens were very challenging, and that forced the batters to think differently, which contributed to their downfall. You need to think in terms of sessions. You can’t be thinking, this is really tough, I’ll just go out, play a few big shots, get a quick 20, and feel I’ve done well. Yes, one or two batters might have to do that, but not everyone. And as a spinner or any bowler, you also need to be patient. If you’re not patient, you’ll concede runs and the same goes for the batters. It’s more about adjusting your mindset rather than focusing only on the conditions in front of you," the veteran spinner said.

