'Global Chess League makes me feel like NBA player', says Grandmaster Jan-Krzysztof Duda

London, Sep 24 As the chess world is gearing up for the second season of the Global Chess League, Grandmaster Jan-Krzysztof Duda, who is set to feature for the debutant team American Gambits, said the league makes him feel like a NBA player where the team owners can draft players.

Global Chess League is scheduled to take place from October 3 to 12 in London. The 2021 FIDE World Cup winner will team up with the likes of Hikaru Nakamura, Bibisara Assaubayeva, and other top Grandmasters from around the world for the American Gambits.

"The Global Chess League is the only chess event where team owners can draft players. It makes me feel like NBA player for a while," Duda expressed.

"It's an outstanding event where players can promote the game by delivering great and exciting chess. I'm thrilled to be a part of it, and I plan to do my best to contribute to the success of the Global Chess League and take our sport to greater heights," he added while sharing his excitement for the second season.

Speaking about the level of competition in the tournament, Duda said, "Being part of the best of the best is an opportunity to develop my skills while competing at the highest level. However, it's just another round of top-level chess. I believe we will deliver a lot of excitement for our fans."

Each team, featuring six players, will play a total of 10 matches in a double round-robin format. The winner of each match will be decided in a best-of-six board scoring system.

Sharing his thoughts on the league's unique format, the 2018 Polish Champion said, "The format promotes chess around the globe and shows how exciting it could be. I believe more and more players will join our international community and benefit from being a chess player."

Sharing his both on and off-the-board plans for London, Duda revealed, "My goal is to contribute to our team's victory. I will play my best chess and help my teammates be a part of the winning team."

"This will be my first time in London, so I want to balance my professional play with having an opportunity to explore the city. I am happy to play in such a famous old city," he concluded.

