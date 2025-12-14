Global Chess League: Mumba Masters, defending champions Triveni Continental Kings get wins on opening day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14 : With four wins across the six boards, Mumba Masters delivered a dominant performance in front of the "home" crowd, overpowering Ganges Grandmasters 17-4 in a one-sided encounter on the opening day of the Global Chess League (GCL), a joint initiative of Tech Mahindra and International Chess Federation (FIDE) on Sunday.

Earlier, at Mumbai's Royal Opera House, reigning champions Triveni Continental Kings set about their title defence with a 9-7 win over Alpine SG Pipers, as per a GCL press release.

Kings and Pipers kicked off GCL Season 3, with the spotlight firmly on the icon clash between Alireza Firouzja and Fabiano Caruana, where Caruana opted for an aggressive Sicilian Dragon as Black, chasing the extra point on offer. The risk backfired, as Firouzja steadily seized control, sacrificing material to build a dominant position before converting with authority in the endgame. Earlier, Pipers had struck the first blow of the season when Nino Batsiashvili defeated Alexandra Kosteniuk with Black, pressing home a central advantage and time edge to secure a crucial four-point win.

Kings responded through Wei Yi, who outplayed Anish Giri with White in a sharp Vienna Game to swing the tie in their favour. The much-anticipated all-Indian battle between Vidit Gujrathi and R Praggnanandhaa ended in a hard-fought draw, as did the women's high-profile clash between Zhu Jiner and World No.1 (Rapid) Hou Yifan, and the prodigy encounter between Marc'Andria Maurizzi and Leon Mendonca. Firouzja's match-winning performance earned him the Player of the Match honours.

Speaking post his team's victory, Firouzja said, "I feel happy that we won. Wei Yi also deserves this (MOTM award). I'll share it when I go back. I remember we had a very good run last year, and we have to defend (the title) now. Our opponents (Pipers) were one of the strongest teams; they have so many great players. To get this win was important."

Playing with Black, Mumba Masters' Maxime Vachier-Lagrave took on Ganges Grandmasters' Viswanathan Anand, with the former eventually emerging on top to set the tone for the tie. Masters seized early momentum on the prodigy board, where Bardiya Daneshvar capitalised on a major error from Raunak Sadhwani to claim a decisive win and put the hosts 4-0 ahead. Wesley So and Vincent Keymer played out a tense battle that ended in a perpetual check draw, but by then Masters had already stretched their lead through wins on the top boards.

The Superstar contingent led the charge for the Masters, with Harika Dronavalli and Shakhriyar Mamedyarov both converting their advantages to pile on the pressure. Koneru Humpy came under sustained attack from Polina Shuvalova, who controlled the centre with authority to register the Grandmasters' only win of the tie. Any hopes of a comeback were quickly extinguished as Harika sealed her board, followed by Mamedyarov closing out his game, completing a dominant all-round display. GCL debutant So was named the Man of the Match.

PBG Alaskan Knights, featuring a Gukesh D-Arjun Erigaisi double-punch, took on Hikaru Nakamura-led Fyers American Gambits in the opening day's third tie.

Fyers American Gambits face the in-form upGrad Mumba Masters on matchday 2, followed by Alpine SG Pipers taking on Ganges Grandmasters. The day concludes with a blockbuster clash between PBG Alaskan Knights and defending champions Triveni Continental Kings.

