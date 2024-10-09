Global Chess League: PBG Alaskan Knights one win away from finals

London [UK], October 9 : With six victories in seven matches on Tuesday, PBG Alaskan Knights are comfortably at the top, with 18 match points - six more than Triveni and Alpine Sg Pipers who are trying to catch up.

With three more matches remaining before the knockout stage, PBG needs to score just one victory to secure a place in the finals of the Global Chess League.

Despite this, PBG's top board Anish Giri was cautious about his team's position: "It's not done yet, we still need to get to the final and win. But so far it's going well and I'm happy with everything, that's for sure".

In a stunning upset earlier in the day, the Mumba Masters defeated the favoured Alpine Sg Pipers. On board one, Magnus Carlsen was left reeling after a blunder in a combination allowed Maxime Vachier-Lagrave to claim victory. Visibly upset, Carlsen stormed out of the venue. The Mumba Masters capitalized on this momentum, securing a dominant 14-5 win and delivering a major blow to the Pipers' chances of closing in on the league's leaders.

In the second match of the day winners of season one, Triveni Continental Kings were defeated by American Gambits 14-5. The match saw Alireza Firouzja lose the first game in the tournament - blundering in an even rook endgame against none other than world number two, Hikaru Nakamura.

The day closed with PBG Alaskan Knights confidently defeating Ganges Grandmasters 15-4. Playing as Black, the Alaskan Knights started with a defeat but then quickly took control of the match, winning on three boards.

With just three rounds left, PBG are almost unstoppable: they are six match points ahead of everyone else and need just one victory to reach the finals. Despite today's defeat, Triveni remains in second place with 12 match points and 70 game points (nine less than PBG). No change for Alpine Sg Pipers despite them also suffering a defeat: they are in third place, with 12 match points and 57 game points.

Triveni Continental Kings vs American Gambits: Triveni stunned as Firouzja suffers first loss

In the second match of the day, Triveni Continental Kings played the American Gambits. In their first encounter Triveni - who played as Black - crushed the American Gambits 15 - 3. However, this rematch was much more intense, with all the games going down to the wire, leading to some of the most surprising twists and turns in the tournament, so far.

The first shock came when Triveni's Valentina Gunina blundered a winning position against Elisabeth Paehtz, overlooking a rook and handing the American Gambits an early lead. Then, on the icon board, Triveni's Alireza Firouzja lost an even rook endgame to Hikaru Nakamura, blundering despite not being in time trouble. After the game, Nakamura quickly left the arena, while Firouzjasuffering his first defeat in the leagueremained at the board, visibly stunned, as he put the pieces back in starting position.

The setbacks continued for Triveni: on the superstar board, Wei Yi failed to capitalize on a better position against Jan-Krzysztof Duda, and both Teimour Radjabov and Yu Yangyi drew their games.

The decisive blow came from Bibisara Assaubayeva, who turned a losing position around to defeat former World Champion Alexandra Kosteniuk. The only bright spot for Triveni was Javokhir Sindarov, who delivered a win against Jonas Bjerre on the prodigy board.

The final score was 14-5 in favour of the American Gambits.

PBG Alaskan Knights vs Ganges Grandmasters: PBG continued strong in the final match of the day, tournament leaders PBG Alaskan Knights played the Ganges Grandmasters, who have been struggling at the bottom of the standings.

Ganges, playing as White, took an early lead thanks to Parham Maghsoodloo, who defeated Shakhriyar Mamedyarov on the second superstar board. However, PBG's Anish Giri quickly levelled the score, defeating Vishy Anand with the Black pieces after Anand made a costly mistake, entering a lost endgame.

Despite initially creating a promising position, PBG's Nodirbek Abdusattorov was unable to convert his advantage and ended up drawing against Arjun Erigaisi. Meanwhile, Ganges' Vaishali Rameshbabu first saved a losing position but then dropped a victory against former Women's World Champion Tan Zhongyi, with the game finishing in a draw.

PBG then scored an important victory when Alina Kashlinskaya confidently defeated Nurgyul Salimova on board five, pushing the score to 10-4. To seal victory, Nihal Sarin defeated Volodar Murzin, bringing the final score to 14-5 for PBG Alaskan Knights. After this defeat, Ganges Grandmasters were again pushed to the bottom of the scoreboard.

