"Global Chess League provides a unique opportunity to bond with new minds," says Arjun Erigaisi

London [UK], September 11 : Arjun Erigaisi has been creating waves this year with a career-best ranking. He ascended to World number 4 in the FIDE world ratings in June this year after beating France's Loic Travadon in the French Team Chess Championship 2024.

With the Chess Olympiad starting in Budapest this month and the much-awaited Global Chess League starting in London on October 3, Arjun exuded confidence and excitement as he prepared for a busy chess season.

"Starting with the Olympiad, I have a long trip coming up, so I am not preparing specifically for any of these events, but I am going about the general preparation that I usually do," Arjun was quoted in a release from the Global Chess League as saying.

"Last year, I was on the same team as Magnus Carlsen, and now I am on the same team as Vishy Anand, sir. I remember following the 2013 World Championship Match as a fan, and after 10-11 years, I got the chance to be in the same teams as them. It's a big delight," he added.

Speaking about his experience from the inaugural season of the Global Chess League held in Dubai, Arjun said, "Season one was a thriller for me. I am very excited and motivated for the second season and hope to perform well this time."

"There are a limited number of team chess tournaments, but I love it whenever I get a chance to participate in a team event. This is a bit different from other team events like the Olympiad or World Teams because you wouldn't know most of your teammates in person, so it presents a unique opportunity to bond with new minds," he added.

With the Global Chess League being held in London this time, there is a lot of excitement among the chess fraternity. Arjun's prospects of playing in London are all the more exciting as he has never been to Britain's capital.

"It will be my first visit to London. Hopefully, I will find the time to visit the London Eye, and on the board, I look forward to getting some nice wins. As a team, the goal is to win it all, and my aim is to be at my absolute best during the event," he concluded.

