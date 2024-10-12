Global Chess League: Triveni Continental Knights secure second title in spectacular fashion

London [UK], October 12 : In two hard-fought, nerve-wracking games, Triveni stunned PBG with a 13-7 victory as Black in the first match and followed it up with a 9-7 win as White in the second. This victory earned Triveni the championship and the top prize of USD 500,000.

Former Women's World Champion Alexandra Kosteniuk emerged as the star performer of the day. Her victory over Tan Zhongyi in the decisive game of the second match denied PBG a chance at tiebreaks. For her remarkable performance, she was named Player of the Match.

"Amazing how chess can be so exciting. I am very happy and delighted to be part of this amazing event and show," said Alireza Firouzja, Triveni's Icon player as quoted from a press release by GCL.

Firouzja also commented on the season's innovation of no-time increments, a rule that added intensity to the matches: "As a player, I am happy to have played without increment for the first time, and I hope to see more of this."

It was a tough day for the PBG Alaskan Knights, who had been nearly unbeatable all seasonuntil the finals. For their second-place finish, they took home 250,000 US dollars.

After nine days of play at the Global Chess League, two of six teams reached the finals: PBG Alaskan Knights and season one champion Triveni Continental Knights. The arena at London's Friends House was full. In the true spirit of the GCL mission to open the game to a broader audience, spectators included young and old chess fans, even families with babies and toddlers, something not often seen at chess events. Also present were some of the players from the other teams who did not make it to the finals - a friendly gesture, respectful of the game and the colleagues.

PBG had an amazing run this season, winning eight of the ten matches and securing a spot in the finals with a round to spare. For the defending champions, Triveni, the path to the finals was a bit bumpy: they lost four matches and in the final round they edged out a last-minute victory against Alpine Sg Pipers led by Magnus Carlsen in a death match for the remaining spot in the finals.

The head-to-head score between the two gave PBG a heavy advantage on paper: they won both matches against Triveni with a dominating result - 15-3 (match one) and 12 - 8 (match two). Ahead of the finals, captains of both teams said their squads felt confident. But both needed to show that on the board as there can only be one champion of the Global Chess League.

Triveni won the coin toss but decided to start as Black. As per rules and GCL tradition, there was a coin toss before the rounds to determine which team would play as White. Although playing as White gives more initiative to the team, it has been the case throughout this league that teams who won the coin toss often chose to play with the black pieces, postponing the use of the first-move advantage for the return match, just in case they need that extra edge in the return-match. This is exactly the case in the finals: PBG won the coin toss but opted to play the first match as Black.

Firouzja played aggressively, sacrificing an exchange but emerging a pawn up. Giri fought back, but Firouzja remained sharp despite being behind the clock and ultimately secured a victory. The naturalized Frenchman was so absorbed in the game that, moments after his win, he eagerly asked his coach when the next match would begin.

With a draw between Radjabov and Mamedyarov on board three, Triveni led 4-1. Shortly after, two more draws followed: one between Sindarov and Sarin on the prodigy board and another between Gunina and Kashlinskaya. Then came a crucial turning point, in the battle between two former Women's World Champions, Alexandra Kosteniuk defeated Tan Zhongyi.

Refusing a draw earlier in the game, Kosteniuk's bold decision paid off, sealing the match for Triveni before the final board had even finished. Although Nodirbek Abdusattorov won his game against Wei Yi on the prodigy board, it wasn't enough to save PBG. Triveni claimed the first match with a final score of 9-7.

As English Grandmaster and journalist Jon Speelman remarked in the press room, the day's opening match had shown "excellent fighting chess," setting the stage for an exciting remainder of the finals.

In the rematch, the pressure weighed heavily on PBG, who needed a win to stay in contention. Playing as White, they were compelled to take more aggressive approaches, a risky strategy that could backfire if they overextended.

Initially, things looked promising for PBG. The computer evaluations showed slight advantages for White or balanced positions across the board. But that was just the beginning.

Triveni soon seized the initiative, with Valentina Gunina gaining a dominant position as Black against Alina Kashlinskaya. White managed to escape temporarily, but Gunina then sacrificed a rook to launch a dangerous attack. As both players entered time trouble amidst intense tactical complications, the outcome could have gone either way.

Kashlinskaya was the first to crack under pressure, losing a piece. She attempted to counter with checks, but Gunina confidently secured the win, earning Triveni four crucial points and pushing them closer to victory.

On board three, Mamedyarov secured an extra pawn and a winning position against Triveni's Teimour Radjabov. Though Radjabov resisted, refusing to resign, he ultimately ran out of time. The score now stood at 5-4 in favour of Triveni.

The tension escalated on the remaining boards. Under immense pressure and in severe time trouble, Triveni's Alireza Firouzja made an incredible queen sacrifice to save his position against Anish Giri. Everything hinged on board four, where PBG's Tan Zhongyi needed to defeat Alexandra Kosteniuk to force a playoff. an made a critical blunder and ended up losing, sealing Triveni Continental Knights' 13-7 victory and their claim to the match.

