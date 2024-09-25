Global Chess League unveils season 2 jerseys for franchises

New Delhi [India], September 25 : The Global Chess League on Wednesday unveiled the official jerseys of all six franchises ahead of Season 2.

The league is scheduled to take place in London from October 3 to 12. Following the highly successful 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad, the unique 10-day chess league aims to build on the achievements of its inaugural season.

Each team jersey has been designed to represent the spirit of its franchise and showcase the league's global appeal.

Top chess players featuring in the Global Chess League, including the recent Chess Olympiad Gold medal winners R Praggnanandhaa, Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi, and R Vaishali, donned the jerseys of their respective teams. After playing on the same team, the players will face off against each other for their respective franchise teams, creating excitement for fans worldwide.

Just over a week is left for the start of the second season of the Global Chess League, and Indian Chess grandmaster Nihal Sarin, who will be competing for PBG Alaskan Knights, expressed his excitement for the upcoming tournament.

"I am quite excited about returning for the tournament, especially considering how the whole thing went last year. All the top players are also playing this year, and hence, I am looking forward to it," Nihal was quoted in a release from the Global Chess League as saying.

"Global Chess League is an interesting concept because the team format means that sometimes we have to play by keeping our chances on other boards in mind. Those dynamics are always complex, and point scoring depends on team strategy. No one can predict how it pans out, which makes it exciting," he added.

In its first season, the Global Chess League revolutionised the sport with its unique team format. The first-of-its-kind franchise-based league features a total of six teams consisting of six players in each team - one Icon player, two Superstar men players, two Superstar women players, and one Prodigy in each team.

