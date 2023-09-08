Goa Guv launches ‘Mashaal’ for 37th National Games

Panaji, Sep 8 Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai on Friday launched ‘Mashaal’ for 37th National Games at a program held in Durbar Hall Raj Bhavan, Donapaula.

The 37th National Games will be held in Goa from October 25 to November 9.

The Governor also released anthem (theme song) of national games for which actor Amitabh Bachchan has given his voice.

“This is a rare opportunity in the history of Goa to host National Games. Goa is ‘Devbhoomi’ of Bharat. Our country is always committed towards unity and integrity.

“People from all over the nation, will be here in Goa for this national event, and we have to be ready for it. Success of this national event will also give a boost to the tourism sector of our state,” the Governor said.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that Goa is ready to host the National Games and the ‘Mashaal’ will travel all over Goa so that the people from rural areas also celebrate this event.

“We have to participate in the games to earn medal for our state. It is a great honour for Goans to host such a big event. Let us together be a part of it, in some or the other way and make this event a grand success. This should be a memorable event in the years to come. Get set Goa,” he said.

