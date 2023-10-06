Goa: PM Modi to inaugurate 37th National Games in October

New Delhi [India], October 6 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 37th National Games on October 26 in Goa.

The 37th National Games in Goa promises to be an unprecedented sporting spectacle.

For the first time in its history, Goa is poised to play host to the largest-ever National Games, featuring an impressive array of 43 sporting disciplines.

This prestigious event promises to be a spectacular showcase of athletic excellence, camaraderie, and a platform for the debut of several exciting sports. The previous edition of the National Games, hosted in Gujarat, featured 36 disciplines, while Kerala's 2015 edition included 33.

The 37th National Games will be inaugurated on October 26 in the evening.

"The inauguration of the 37th National Games will happen on October 26 at 6:30 pm. The Government of Goa and the Goa Sports Department has made all the arrangements...43 sports disciplines will take place this time and more than 10 thousand athletes will be participating..." Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant told ANI.

The Olympic-style multisport event, featuring participation from 28 states and 8 union territories, is scheduled to take place from October 26th to November 9th. The event will span across multiple venues throughout the state. Notably, cycling and golf are slated to be held in Delhi.

Goa will be hosting the National Games for the first time this year. Athletes from India's several States and Union Territories compete for medals at the National Games, a multi-sport event with Olympic-style roots. The current National Games feature over 7,000 competitors competing in over 30 sports, including non-Olympic ones.

Excitingly, the 37th National Games will mark the debut of several new sports disciplines on the medal stage, including beach football, roll ball, golf, sepaktakraw, sqay martial arts, kalleripattu, and pencak silat.

Additionally, yachting and taekwondo are making a triumphant return to the Games after their exclusion during the last edition. Moreover, to celebrate tradition, the sports of lagori and gatka have been included as demonstration sports, adding a unique and cultural dimension to the event.

In the past, the National Games have witnessed the participation of numerous prominent Indian athletes, including Neeraj Chopra, Sania Mirza, Mirabai Chanu, Sajan Prakash, Manu Bhaker, and many others.

