Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh to retire from international hockey after Paris Olympics

New Delhi, July 22 India men’s veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh said he will be retiring from international hockey after the upcoming Paris Olympics. Sreejesh made his international debut for India during the 2006 South Asian Games in Sri Lanka and has 328 caps to his name so far.

He was a member of the bronze medal-winning hockey team at the Tokyo Olympics, giving India its first-ever medal in the sport at the mega quadrennial event since 1980.

"As I stand on the threshold of my final chapter in international hockey, my heart swells with gratitude and reflection. This journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, and I am forever grateful for the love and support from my family, teammates, coaches, and fans," wrote Sreejesh in a thread on ‘X’.

Sreejesh has also been a member of the 2022 Asian Games gold medal-winning side, as well as winning the Asian Champions Trophy on four occasions and winning the bronze medal in the FIH Hockey World League Final in 2015. He was also conferred with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award in 2021.

"From the modest beginnings at G V Raja Sports School, to this momentous journey that has defined my life, every step has been a testament to dreams, determination, and the support of my loved ones. I still remember my father selling our cow to buy my first kit. His sacrifice ignited a fire within me, pushing me to strive harder, dream bigger.

"My first international trip to Australia was filled with wonder and excitement, a young boy chasing a dream on foreign soil. The 2012 London Olympics was a harsh teacher. Losing all our matches was a bitter pill to swallow, but it was also a turning point," added Sreejesh.

At the 2014 Asian Games, Sreejesh stood like a wall in the final to keep Pakistan at bay in the penalty shoot-out. He has also been conferred with the Arjuna Award in 2015 and the Padma Shri in 2017. Sreejesh was also a part of the Indian squad that won a silver medal at the 2022 Birmingham Games and a gold medal at last year’s Asian Games.

"Winning our first Asian Champions Trophy in a shootout against Pakistan was a historic moment. The first Asian Games gold, against Pakistan in another intense shootout, solidified our place in history. These victories were not just for me, but for every Indian who believed in us.

"Leading the Indian team as captain in the Olympics was an honor beyond words. And being named the World’s Best Goalkeeper was a recognition that I will cherish forever. The crowning glory, our Olympic bronze medal in Tokyo 2020, was a dream realized.

"The tears, the joy, the pride – it was all worth it. Thank you for believing in me. Here’s to the end of a chapter and the beginning of a new adventure. With all my heart, P R Sreejesh," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor