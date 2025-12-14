GOAT India Tour: Messi leaves fans, celebrities mesmerised; gets signed India jersey from Tendulkar

Mumbai, Dec 14 He came, he saw, and he conquered hearts -- all in one hour. In one Messi-merising hour spent at the iconic Wankhede Stadium as part of his GOAT India Tour 2025, Lionel Messi interacted with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, some current India and former football players, film stars, celebrities and politicians.

Mumbai was the third stop on his GOAT India Tour 2025, and the Argentine World Cup winner spent the most time with the fans after making a brief appearance at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata and a slightly longer stay at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal.

He spent some time talking to Tendulkar with the help of his translator. Tendulkar presented his signed India jersey and was seen pointing to the No 10 on the back, a number he shared with the Argentine great. Tendulkar also addressed the gathering, talking to them initially in Marathi and then switching to English, telling them that his meeting with Messi would be among the memorable moments he spent at the Wankhede.

In an iconic moment, the crowd chanted for Messi's name alongside that of Tendulkar and Luis Suarez, who, along with Rodrigo, are accompanying Messi on this GOAT India Tour 2025. Through Messi, the crowd also tried to send a message to FC Barcelona for a visit to Mumbai, chanting 'Barca, Barca'.

On the occasion, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis officially launched the Project Maha-deva, of which Bollywood star Tiger Shroff is a mentor and brand ambassador. Project Maha-deva plans to provide transformative support for school-going boys and girls players from the state and help them realise their football dreams. The Chief Minister, in his address, informed Messi & Co, the details of the project and hoped that one day players from this project would rule the football world just like the Argentine legend has done. The Maharashtra government has picked 16 players as an initial intake in the Maha-deva project.

Messi reached the Wankhede at around 5.30 pm, around 30 minutes later than what was scheduled. But he looked more relaxed and ready to mingle, at times pointing out to the security personnel and officials the areas of the ground he would like to go to. He came from the nearby Cricket Club of India (CCI) where he participated in a programme promoting Padel and reportedly played some time with businessman Parth Jindal of JSW Sport.

He reached the Wankhede Stadium halfway through the Celebrity Football Match involving India XI, versus Mitra XI, which involved Bengaluru FC players like Sunil Chettri, Rahul Bheke, Jayesh Rana and Ashutosh Mehta, along with India woman star Bala Devi.

Messi shook hands with the two teams and posed for photographs with them. After that he took a lap of the stadium, kicking footballs into the crowd to carry home as mementos of his visit. Suarez and Rodrigo joined him in the lap of order. Messi also kicked a ball with school kids from the Maha-deva project and also interacted with them.

After reaching the make-shift stage, Messi was welcomed by Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and his wife and presented a GOAT Tour jersey to the Chief Minister. He also posed for photographs with Bollywood stars Tiger Shroff, Ajay Devgn and Dino Morea.

After a lengthy interaction with Tendulkar, Messi left the stadium to attend some more events as part of his whirlwind tour of the City. He is scheduled to attend a celebrity fashion show where he is likely to auction some signed jerseys and mementoes.

The Argentine football captain is scheduled to depart for Delhi on Monday morning.

