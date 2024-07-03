'God has its own plan', says Pant on going from life-threatening accident to winning T20 World Cup

New Delhi, July 3 Many were unsure how wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant would fare on his return to international cricket through the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies.

He had scored 446 runs in 13 matches on return to competitive cricket for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024 and looked at his best behind the stumps, an aspect where many had kept their eyes on, especially after his right knee was reconstructed and needed lengthy rehabilitation post injuries sustained in a life-threatening car-accident in December 2022.

But Pant thrived at his new number three position in the side, amassing 171 runs in eight innings, averaging 24.42 at a strike-rate of 127.61, as India went on to lift the trophy for the second time at Barbados.

He also impressed with his wicketkeeping skills, taking 13 catches and effecting a stumping to set the record for most dismissals by a keeper in any edition of Men’s T20 World Cup. From being in a period of utmost pain and uncertainty towards what future had in store, Pant now finds himself as a T20 World Cup champion.

Before departing for New Delhi from Barbados with the Indian team, Pant took to social media to reflect on the remarkable 18-month period of him being on crutches, doing all simple things like climbing stairs, shuffling and running to go all the way in lifting the T20 World Cup trophy at Barbados.

"Blessed, Humbled & Grateful. God has it’s own plan," wrote Pant. In another post, Pant posed with his winner's medal and captioned, "This medal hits you differently."

From a life-threatening accident to becoming a T20 World Cup winner, it has been an absolutely incredible journey for Pant, which reinforces the belief of people in hardwork, perseverance and determination having the power of making life turn from any situation towards glory via hardwork, determination and perseverance.

