God saved several Indian women football stars from 2004 tsunami

Chennai, Dec 26 It was providence that saved the future Indian women football stars of Cuddalore being swallowed by the giant tsunami wave on December 26, 2004.

While fate had not been kind to these poor and orphan girls, December 26, 2004, was an exception.

"On Saturdays and Sundays the girls would assemble in the stadium and then go to the beach for practice. On the Tsunami day which was a Sunday, the girls had assembled at the stadium. But on that day I had some work and had asked them to go back to their orphanage," S. Mariappan, the football coach and Physical Director at the Government Higher Secondary School in Cuddalore, told .

Mariappan retired as the Head Master of a Government Higher Secondary School.

"We would practice in the beach sands to strengthen our legs. That day at the last moment our coach had asked us to go back to the hostel, cancelling the beach training session. Then we saw people running and shouting that the sea had come in. We went back to the orphanage and there were a large number of people who were affected by the tsunami," a player, who had represented India in international events, told preferring anonymity citing her employment regulations.

"I had gone to the school and was immersed in some paperwork when I felt the chair shake. Then I received a phone call from my home enquiring about my safety. I was told that the sea had overflowed and people were running here and there," the football coach recalled.

Mariappan's house was near the beach. First, he went to his home and saw that everyone was safe, and then checked about the safety of his family members.

"I then went to the beach and helped people affected by the wave and on the way saw several bodies on the road. The giant wave had put huge fishing boats atop trees. Dead bodies were piled on trucks and were buried near our school on a mass scale. It took nearly a year for me to come out of that shock," he said.

Though, the future women football stars were safe, their relatives were not that lucky as they were swallowed by the tsunami wave.

"At the government orphanage, children who had lost both their parents or one of them and were from extremely poor families were admitted. Some relatives or guard normally visit the girls once every couple of months. For some girls no guard came to visit after the tsunami as they, too, perished," Mariappan added.

"For instance, V. Vinitha's 'chithappa'

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor