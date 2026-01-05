'Going to show a different side': Niki Prasad ready to embrace DC’s faith in WPL 2026

New Delhi, Jan 5 There's a quiet confidence when young Niki Prasad speaks. It’s the kind of confidence that comes not from loud proclamations, but from the reassurance that one’s potential is being duly recognised.

For Niki, who captained India to the 2025 U19 Women’s T20 World Cup title, the decision by Delhi Capitals (DC) to retain her ahead of the 2026 Women's Premier League (WPL) season represents more than just a vote of confidence – it's a validation of the promise she has shown in last 12 months.

"To me personally, I'm feeling really grateful that DC has retained me and they've shown faith in me that I can still come out there for the team and put up a good show. So I think I'm really grateful about that and really happy to be retained," Niki said in an exclusive conversation with IANS, from DC’s pre-season camp in Goa.

The retention has also been a psychological boost for Niki heading into the new season. "Definitely being retained and DC showing that they have this faith in me, obviously makes me feel more relaxed and it makes me feel that I can come out there and just give my best.

“So I think in that aspect, I'm feeling much more confident and really excited to go ahead. I think I'm pretty much confident going ahead into the season and I think I'm just going to carry forward that into the team and onto the field," she said.

Asked if she's planning to showcase something different this season, the response is affirmative. "Definitely, that's my goal for this WPL. I think I'm going to perform even better and just maybe show a different side," said Niki.

Niki’s own experiences from the 2025 WPL season, including making 35 on debut to give DC a tense win over Mumbai Indians, have also shaped her approach to the upcoming season.

"There are a lot of experiences which I had in the last WPL season and I think the game is moving quite fast and you need to keep stepping up, just keep scoring or taking those great catches.

“So I think coming into this WPL season, that's going to be my focus - to just keep scoring runs and whatever it is on the field, take a lot of good catches, and effect a lot of runouts," she said.Just a week before DC take the field for their first WPL 2026 game on January 10 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Niki has been relentlessly fine-tuning her skills.

"I think everything about my batting. I've been trying to hit the ball really hard and just looking to find a lot of gaps while batting and in the fielding session, I'm trying to just be more accurate in throwing and taking a lot of good catches. So that has been the preparation so far here in Goa."From the franchise's perspective, the decision to retain Niki was straightforward.

"Niki had a standout season last year. She played a crucial hand in one of our key wins and came very close to taking us over the line in the final. Fielding-wise, she is one of the best in Indian domestic cricket.

“You don't often get a player with such sharp ground fielding, safe hands, and athletic diving ability. Whether in the infield or outfield, she gives us complete assurance. She is not a big hitter, but she plays according to the game situation which is ideal for scenarios like 10 for 2 or 3, where stability matters.

“Plus, she can bowl a bit of off-spin, which adds further value to the balance of the squad. Everybody in the group rates her very highly. We genuinely feel she belongs at this level and has the potential to go on and represent India, which is why the franchise was very clear about retaining her," said CricViz analysts, who are a part of the Delhi Capitals scouting team, to IANS.

That final line speaks volumes, as it's not just about what Niki can do now, but what the franchise envisions her into becoming from a long-term perspective. In the 2025/26 season, Niki didn’t have a great start – amassing 177 runs with an average of 29.50 and strike-rate of 83.09 while captaining Karnataka in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy.

But Niki put that behind her to pick up her run-scoring: 128 runs in five games with an average of 32 and strike-rate of 110.34 while leading South Zone in 2025/26 Senior Women’s Inter-Zonal T20 Trophy. In the U23 Women’s T20 Trophy, Niki made 246 runs in eight games, with an average of 61.5 and strike-rate of 94.61.Coming to WPL 2026, DC will be led by a new skipper in Jemimah Rodrigues and Niki called it an exciting prospect.

"She's a player who's very lively and she makes her teammates feel very comfortable around her. So I think playing under her captaincy is going to be really exciting and there's going to be a lot of things which I'm pretty sure I'm going to learn this time," she said.

The learning environment at DC will continue to be enriched by the presence of established international players like Marizanne Kapp, Laura Wolvaardt, Chinelle Henry and Lizelle Lee. Niki is aware that she isn't taking this opportunity for granted.

"I think from all of them. It's because all of them are really great cricketers and there's a lot to learn from each and every one. So I've been having interactions with all of them and it's just the start. So going forward into the tournament, I think there's a lot of which I can learn from them.

"The familiarity with some teammates like Mamatha Madiwala and Nandini Sharma has also helped Niki. "The thing is that throughout the year, we've had a lot of camps at CoE and a lot of matches. So I've already been playing with Mamatha, Nandini and so the connection and the bond is already there with them.

"Life after the U19 World Cup triumph and being runners-up in WPL 2025 has changed for Niki. "It has changed quite a lot because definitely one aspect is that recognition. A lot of people have recognised me, and they got to know what I actually do. After that, there's also a lot of expectation which has come out from my own teams, and from the coaches around me. So I think life has been quite happening post both the tournaments.

"Her approach to handling those expectations is very simple when going out to bat. "I just try to like stay calm and, on the field, just stick to my basics and stick to the goals I've set and just see the situation and batting according to the situation. Just try to do that.

"DC have been perennial trophy contenders but are yet to lift the title. Three seasons of near-misses have only sharpened the hunger within the camp, says Niki. "I think definitely everyone wants to cross that line this time and actually win this time in this fourth season.

“The preparation has still been really good. Also, with the fact that India after winning that (ODI) World Cup, all the Indian players from there who are in DC are really pumped up to give their all this time.

"For Niki personally, WPL 2026 shapes as a platform to push for higher honours. "Like I said earlier as well that DC putting in that faith in me and retaining me is quite special for me because I know the kind of hard work I've done and the kind of performance also I've had in the past few years. I am really more excited and more focused to give my best for DC," she concluded.

