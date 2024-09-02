Golden Boot winner Harry Kane ‘very motivated’ to push Bayern Munich to success

New Delhi, Sep 2 Harry Kane, a striker whose goal-scoring prowess is second to none won the Bundesliga top-scorer award in his first season with Bayern Munich in 2023/24. The Englishman penned a message for his fans upon being honoured with the trophy at Bayern Munich’s match against Freiburg on Sunday.

“Very proud to have won the Bundesliga, Champions League and Euro 2024 golden boots last season as well as the 2023/24 European Golden Shoe award. I got presented with the Bundesliga trophy at yesterday’s game where we continued our great start to the new season and I’m very motivated to keep pushing myself and this team to success! Thank you all for the support!” read Kane's social media post.

Kane moved to Germany to join Bayern Munich in 2023 for a whopping transfer fee of 82 million Pounds after conquering the English Premier League over the course of 13 years having signed with Tottenham in 2011, he played 435 competitive games for Spurs and scored 280 goals, making him the club's record goalscorer.

Kane was the Premier League's top scorer in 2016, 2017 and 2021 and has the second-highest total in league history after Alan Shearer with 213 goals to his name. He is captain of England and is also the country’s all-time leading scorer.

An all-time great who has already made his name in football history, the striker has often been criticised for his lack of trophies on the biggest stage and is still hoping to win his first senior team honour.

Bayern Munich will be enjoying themselves heading into the international break as the last Bundesliga gameweek saw defending champions Bayer Leverkusen lose their first league game since May 2023.

