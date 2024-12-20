Golden Pagoda Marathon unveil jersey for its inaugural edition in 2025

New Delhi [India], December 20 : The Press Club of India came alive with excitement as the Namsai Marathon 2025- the 1st edition of the Golden Pagoda Marathon 2025 was announced on Friday.

Scheduled for Sunday, February 9, 2025, Golden Pagoda Marathon is India's most scenic run inviting runners and travelers alike to experience the enchanting charm of Namsai, Arunachal Pradesh. The announcement was followed by the unveiling of the official jersey for the event in the esteemed presence of Shri Ninong Ering, Honourable MLA, and Shri Abu Tayeng, IAS, Secretary of Sports & Youth Affairs.

This year's theme, "Marathon & Namsai Tourism", underscores the region's pristine landscapes and vibrant cultural heritage. The race's start and finish lines are set against the backdrop of the iconic Golden Pagoda, an exquisite symbol of Thai-inspired architecture and Namsai's cultural legacy, making it an unparalleled fusion of endurance, scenic beauty, and spiritual connection. From traditional performances and local delicacies to eco-conscious practices, every aspect of the event is designed to showcase the region's unique identity.

The Golden Pagoda Marathon will offer runners a flat course with an ideal single-loop full marathon route, perfect for Indian and international participants alike. With an average temperature of around 20°C on race day, the event promises optimal running conditions. All participants will receive an official dri-fit race t-shirt, finisher medal, and comprehensive route support featuring hydration, energy drinks, and snacks.

Speaking at the launch, Ninong Ering, MLA said as quoted by the Golden Pagoda Marathon press release, "The event will transcend the boundaries of being a mere marathonit will serve as a living ode to the tribal wisdom, awe-inspiring landscapes, and time-honoured traditions of Arunachal Pradesh. By incorporating traditional tribal performances, local cuisine, and eco-conscious practices, the event is set to reflect the soul of the region

Abu Tayeng, IAS, Secretary of Sports & Youth Affairs, remarked during the launch, "The Namsai Marathon 2025 is a true representation of Arunachal Pradesh's spirit. It weaves together adventure, culture, and sustainability, offering participants an experience that resonates deeply with the ethos of our land. This initiative will undoubtedly place Namsai on the global map, inspiring visitors to discover its uncharted beauty and cultural richness."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor