Golf: Aaron Rai lies 10th as Schenk leads at Charles Schwab Challenge

Fort Worth (USA), May 28 Aaron Rai, whose grandparents from his mother and father's side are born in India, moved to Tied-10th at the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament on the PGA Tour.

Rai, a winner on the DP World Tour, added 3-under 67 to his first two rounds of 71-68. Rai had four birdies against one bogey. Rai, who was raised in West Midlands in the UK, has only one previous Top-10 on PGA Tour and it was T-10 at the Houston Open last year.

Akshay Bhatia, whose parentage is of Indian origin, has shot 69-68-70 and is lying T-16.

At the top, Adam Schenk carded a 3-under 67 to share the lead with PGA Tour rookie Harry Hall at 10 under after three rounds at the Colonial.

Hall, who had the solo lead after the first and second rounds, overcame consecutive double-bogeys on the front nine and managed to make up and finish with 2-over 72.

Harris English was a stroke back at 9-under 201.

The 31-year-old Schenk is without a win in his 170 previous PGA Tour events and his best is runner-up at the Valspar Championship in mid-March.

Scottie Scheffler, the World No.1 and the Colonial runner-up last year, bogeyed three of his last five holes for a 72 after opening with consecutive 67s. He was among six players tied for 10th place at 4 under.

Defending champion Sam Burns (70) is tied for 16th at 3 under, again seven strokes off the lead after three rounds.

Emiliano Grillo, who started the day with a 20-foot eagle putt on the first hole and then a birdie at No. 2, had a double-bogey and two bogeys over his last six holes in a round of 72 that left him at 6 under and tied for fourth place with Justin Suh (66).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor