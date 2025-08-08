Golf: Akshay Bhatia fires career-best 62 to lead St. Jude Championship

Memphis (USA), Aug 8 Akshay Bhatia was on fire at TPC Southwind, carding a career-best 8-under 62 to take the outright lead after the opening round of the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first leg of the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs.

The 23-year-old Bhatia, already a two-time winner on the PGA Tour, delivered a stellar performance marked by seven birdies and an eagle against one bogey. He made the turn at 4-under, then picked up another birdie on the 11th before briefly slipping with a bogey at 12. But his finish was spectacular—an eagle on the par-5 16th followed by back-to-back birdies on 17 and 18.

“I just felt really in rhythm,” Bhatia said after the round. “The course sets up well for my game, and once I made that eagle, everything clicked. I wasn’t chasing anything — just sticking to my process and got into a great zone.”

His bogey-free 62 not only marks a personal best on Tour but also puts him in a strong position to contend for his first-ever playoff victory and a significant leap up the FedExCup standings.

One shot behind is Tommy Fleetwood, who closed with four consecutive birdies to shoot 7-under 63. The Englishman has been in consistent form all season but is still seeking his elusive first win on the PGA Tour.

Three players—Harry Hall, Justin Rose, and Bud Cauley—share third at 6-under. All three delivered bogey-free rounds on a Southwind layout that often punishes mistakes.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler opened his playoff run with a steady 3-under 67. Though five shots off the lead, Scheffler’s clean, controlled round keeps him within striking distance. The two-time major winner this season is widely viewed as a strong favourite in the playoff race.

Also posting 67 was rising Swedish star Ludvig Åberg, who matched Scheffler’s effort and remains in the hunt.

Meanwhile, Aaron Rai of Indo-British heritage carded an even-par 70 with two birdies and two bogeys. He sits tied for 39th and currently ranks 55th in the FedExCup standings. Rai needs to move into the top 50 this week to qualify for next week’s BMW Championship.

Notably absent from the field is Rory McIlroy, who is exercising a new PGA Tour rule that allows top-10 players in the standings to skip one playoff event. Currently second in FedExCup points, McIlroy will return next week and will rely on his season-long performance to stay in contention for the Tour Championship.

The St. Jude Championship kicks off a three-week sprint to crown the 2025 FedEx Cup Champion. Only the top 50 players after this week advance to the BMW Championship, with just 30 eventually reaching the Tour Championship at East Lake.

