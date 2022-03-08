Golf: Chittagong Open 2022 to start from March 9

The trophy unveiling, opening ceremony and press conference of Chittagong Open 2022 was held here at Bhatiary Golf and Country Club on Tuesday. The aforementioned tournament will be held for four days from March 9 to 12.

Major General Md. Saiful Abedin, General Officer Commanding, 24th Infantry Division, Chittagong and President, Bhatiary Golf and Country Club inaugurated the tournament as the chief guest. Mr Mohammad Hafizur Rahman, Executive Vice President & Zonal Head, First Security Islami Bank Ltd., Mr Md. Kamal Uddin, Executive Vice President & Zonal Head, First Security Islami Bank Ltd., Mr Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO PGTI, Brigadier General Md. Ahasanul Huq Miah (Retd.), Secretary-General, BPGA, Brigadier General ABM Shefaul Kabir, Vice President (Finance & Administration) were present.

Although it is a regional tournament under PGTI, India, players from different Asian countries including Bangladesh, India and Sri Lanka will participate. Notable star players include Kshitij Naveed Kaul, Chiragh Kumar, Shankar Das, Akshay Sharma, M Dharma, Kartik Sharma, Sunit Chowrasia and Siddikur Rahman.

The tournament will end on March 12 and prizes will be distributed among the winners.

( With inputs from ANI )

