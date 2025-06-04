Golf: Diksha among five Indians at Tenerife Open on LET

Canary Islands, June 4 Five Indians led by Diksha Dagar will tee up at the Tenerife Women’s Open in the Canary Islands this week. After a short break, the Ladies European Tour (LET) is back in action, and the tournament in Tenerife returns to the schedule for the first time since 2011.

Diksha Dagar, Avani Prashanth, Tvesa Malik, Hitaashee Bakshi and Sneha Singh will be in the field of 132 players from 35 nations at the Abama Golf Resort. Pranavi Urs has withdrawn, as her wrist injury is not fully healed.

After nine events in 2025, Diksha is the top Indian in the eighth place on the LET Order of Merit, which decides the yearlong race to crown the tour’s number one player. Diksha has played nine events, made seven cuts and finished in the top 10 four times, including a runner-up finish in Morocco.

Avani Prashanth, at 39th, is the second-best Indian on LET Merit list.

The Indian challenge includes the last two Order of Merit winners in India. LET Rookie Hitaashee Bakshi in two starts, has done well to finish T-12 at the Dutch Ladies Open and T-34 at Jabra Ladies, while Sneha Singh will make her first start.

Tvesa Malik, in six starts, has made only two cuts, with T-34 at Jabra Ladies as the best.

The top four of the current 2025 Order of Merit are in the field. They are England’s Mimi Rhodes, compatriot, Cara Gainer and the Czech Republic’s Sara Kouskova, who secured her maiden LET victory at Evian Resort. Kouskova.

One spot back in the Order of Merit is Chiara Tamburlini, who will no doubt be as confident as anyone in Tenerife after she secured her best ever major result last week.

The tournament previously took place between 2002 and 2011, and the Abama Golf course provides a tricky test for the players this week with undulating and slopey greens.

