Golf: Diksha Dagar rises to tied 4th in Aramco Series London

London, July 5 Diksha Dagar rose to tied fourth with one round to go in the Aramco Series London. She shot the best round of the second day with a bogey-free 5-under 68 at the Par-73 Centurion Golf Club to rise from T-49 to T-4. While Diksha is now tied for fourth with one more round remaining, Tvesa Malik (73-77) was 4-over and T-41st, as the top 60 and ties made the cut. Pranavi Urs, who had a disappointing 80 in the first round, retired with an injury.

Diksha, who was way down in the first round, made a big recovery in the second round as she carded 68 to get to 8-under for 36 holes.

Diksha started her second round late in the afternoon from the tenth tee and had two birdies on the back nine on the 11th and the 16th. She added three more birdies on the first, seventh, and ninth.

Tvesa Malik, runner-up at the Swiss Ladies Open last week. was T-24 after the first round, but dropped in second.

Even-par for the first round, she parred the entire front nine but dropped shots on the 10th and 11th. Then she birdied the Par-3 14th and dropped a double bogey on Par-5 15th. After that followed a birdie on Par-4 17th and dropped a second double bogey on Par-5 18th to close at 4-over 77 and was T-41st.

Diksha, winner of two Ladies European Tour titles and third last year at Hero Women’s Indian Open, is five shots behind the leader, Leona Maguire of Ireland.

Maguire shot 66-72 for 8-under and England’s Georgia Hall (70-70) was second at 6-under. Austrian Sarah Schober (67-75) was sole third while Diksha shared the fourth place with Welsh golfer, Chloe Williams (69-74), Ines Laklalech of Morocco (72-71) and Laura Fuenfstueck of Germany (70-73) at 3-under.

