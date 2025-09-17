Golf: Diksha Dagar to lead India’s charge as Women's Indian Open; kick off on Oct 9

New Delhi, Sep 17 The prestigious Women’s Indian Open is set to take place from October 9 to 12, at the DLF Golf and Country Club. This year, the tournament purse has been increased by 25%, taking it up from $400,000 to $500,000, with the winner set to earn $75,000. Leading the Indian charge at the WIO will be Diksha Dagar, one of India’s top women golfers and a consistent contender in recent editions.

The early entries include the defending champion, Liz Young of England, and the current 2025 Order of Merit leader, Mimi Rhodes, who is showing noticeable talent even while being in her rookie year.

Past LET Order of Merit winners, Switzerland’s Chiara Tamburlini (2024) and Thailand’s Trichat Cheenglab (2023), are also participating. Recent winners like Alice Hewson of England, Shannon Tan of Singapore, Darcey Hall, and Sara Kouskova have also sent in their entries. The last date for entries is still open, and more confirmations are expected in the weeks leading up to the tournament.

Almost all the top Indian women will be participating in the HWIO, and they will face a strong challenge from the international players. More than half a dozen Indian women have been playing regularly on the Ladies European Tour, which has a very strong relationship with the Women’s Golf Association of India (WGAI).

Since its inception in 2007, the Women’s Indian Open has showcased the rise of Indian women golfers on the global stage. While Aditi Ashok remains the only Indian to have won the tournament (in 2016), recent years have seen multiple Indian players making strong bids for the title, including Amandeep Drall, who was runner-up in 2022, and Diksha Dagar, who finished third in 2023.

Kavita Singh, president, Women’s Golf Association of India, said, “I am delighted to announce that the 17th edition of the Hero Women’s Indian Open 2025 will be hosted again at the DLF Golf & Country Club, Gurugram, a venue which has become synonymous with golfing excellence.

“We are indeed privileged to work with the Ladies European Tour. This partnership, which gets stronger with each passing year, ensures that the Hero Women’s Indian Open continues to rise in stature. We are sure that our continuing association with them will be a key factor in the growth of women’s golf in India," said Kavita Singh.

Alexandra Armas, CEO of the LET, said, “The Hero Women’s Indian Open has become a constant on the LET schedule and takes place at an important time in the season with players looking to consolidate or improve their ranking in the LET Order of Merit. This is an event the players look forward to year on year, and we can’t wait to return to DLF G&CC, a top-quality golf course, next month. We are immensely proud of our long-standing partnership with the WGAI, which continues to inspire generations of female golfers across the country. We are excited to work with our long-term partners in India once again to ensure another hugely successful event.”

The DLF Golf and Country Club will be hosting the event for the 15th time and is rightly called the “Home of Indian women’s golf. Barring two times, when the new course was being designed by the legendary Gary Player, the DLF Golf and Country Club has hosted every edition since 2007. The award-winning course is in excellent condition and is considered one of the best in India and the South Asian region.

The practice rounds will be held on October 7 and 8, and the first round will be held on October 9 and finish on October 12, 2025.

The WIO is South Asia’s biggest women’s golf tournament and a key event on the Ladies European Tour (LET) calendar. The Women’s Pro Golf Tour has been instrumental in developing and promoting women’s golf in India, providing a strong domestic platform for emerging talent to compete and grow. This robust tour plays a vital role in preparing India’s top golfers for international competition, culminating each year in the prestigious Women’s Indian Open (WIO).

