Golf: Diksha moves into Top-20 at South African Women’s Open

Cape Town, April 26 Diksha Dagar carded a 2-under 70 on the second day and moved into Top-20 at the South African Women’s Open. Dagar is now 1-under for two rounds and tied 18th up from overnight T-53rd. The conditions were tougher on the second day and a few players were still on the course at the par-72 Erinvale Country & Golf Estate. Diksha was the lone Indian sure to make the cut.

As DIksha moved into Top-20, the lead had changed with England’s Eleanor Givens and Belgium's Manon de Roey were both at 7-under and in joint lead but needed to play a few more holes. Diksha, winner of the Czech Ladies Open and T-3 at Amundi German Masters and Hero Women’s Indian Open, won the Women’s South African Open in 2019.

Diksha started the second day with a bogey but birdied the par-5 third and parred the rest of the front none. On the back nine, she birdied the 10th, 13th, 15th and 16th but dropped shots on the 11th and the 14th.

Among other Indians Vani Kapoor, who had played only nine holes in the second round so far, was 6-over and needed to get least to 5-over to have a chance of making the cut, which will fall at 4-over or 5-over. Ridhima Dilawari (74-77) was 7-over and Tvesa Malik (76-76) was 8-over and will miss the cut.

