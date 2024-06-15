Golf: Gaurika produces stunning finish to win 7th leg of WPG Tour

Mysuru, June 15 Gaurika Bishnoi produced a stunning finish with a hat-trick of birdies in the last three holes for the week’s best round of 4-under 66 to win the seventh leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club here on Saturday.

Gaurika, who was tied third after the second round and two shots behind the leader at the start of the day, totalled 1-under 209 as overnight leader Khushi Khanijau (71) cracked under pressure at the end. Khushi gave away bogeys on the 16th and the 17th and carded 2-over 212 to finish three shots behind in runner-up position.

It was Gaurika’s first win of the 2024 season. She had two wins in 2023.

Amateur Mannat Brar had a superb final round of 3-under 67 that had six birdies including four on the back nine and three bogeys overall. That took her to 4-over 214 and she was tied third. Vidhatri Urs, who took the lead on the first day in her first-ever round as a pro, shot 71 on the third day and finished at 4-over 214 to be tied third with Mannat.

Gaurika, who began the final day two shots behind Khushi, was still two behind with three holes left. At the end of the front nine, Khushi seemed the likely winner as she stretched her overnight lead from two to four shots. Gaurika turned in even par, while Khushi with birdies on the seventh and ninth was 2-under.

Then things began changing. A bogey by Khushi on the 11th and a birdie by Gaurika on the 15th reduced the gap from four to two. Then came the big turnaround. Gaurika’s experience proved crucial as she birdied the 16th and the 17th, while Khushi bogeyed the 16th and the 17th. That four-shot swing in Gaurika’s favour in a matter of just two holes changed the storyline.

From two behind Gaurika was now two ahead. She added another birdie and Khushi just about managed a par and settled for the runners-up position.

Jasmine Shekar, looking for her maiden win, started the day one behind the second-round leader Khushi. However, Jasmine, who has finished runner-up several times, faced disappointment yet again. Jasmine was 1-under for the front nine but a bogey on the Par-3 14th was followed by a series of three bogeys from the 16th to the 18th. She carded 73 and ended fifth at 5-over 215.

Astha Madan (73) was sixth while amateur Saanvi Somu (70), with one of the only three cards of par or better for the final day, was seventh. Shweta Mansingh (72), Ananya Garg (73), Rhea Purvi Saravanan (74), Amandeep Drall (74), and new pro Anvitha Narender (75) were in a big bunch tied at eighth at 11-over 221.

Last year’s Hero Order of Merit winner Sneha Singh was 13th after a final round of 74.

On the Hero Order of Merit, Hitaashee Bakshi stays on top despite not teeing up this week as she is playing in Singapore, while Amandeep Drall is now second with Khushi Khanijau third. Sneha Singh and Jasmine Shekar are fourth and fifth respectively, while Gaurika, who has played only three events in the seven held so far, is sixth.

The next event, which is the eighth leg of the Tour, will be held at the Bangalore Golf Club and will take place from June 18 to 20 with the practice round on June 17.

