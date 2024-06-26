Golf: Kapil Dev unanimously elected as PGTI president
By IANS | Published: June 26, 2024 10:48 AM2024-06-26T10:48:23+5:302024-06-26T10:50:07+5:30
New Delhi, June 26 Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, who led India to its first World Cup victory in ...
New Delhi, June 26 Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, who led India to its first World Cup victory in 1983, is set to usher in a new era for Indian golf as he has been unanimously elected as the president of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI)
Kapil, who became a board member in 2021 and has also served as a vice president PGTI, would be taking over from H R Srinivasan, whose tenure has come to an end.
"Indian pro golfers have been doing very well for quite a few years. Today we have Indian pros in most of the big Tours and we will have two golfers at the Olympics for the third time in succession. We have a strong tour and we hope to become stronger in next few years," the 65-year-old said.
He had also introduced one of the most lucrative events, the Kapil Dev Grant Thornton Invitational tournament, a Rs 2 crore (approximately $240,000) golf event, into the PGTI calendar.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app