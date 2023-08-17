Golf: Sunhit Bishnoi takes one-shot lead on second day of Pro Championship 2023

Chennai, Aug 17 Gurugram lad Sunhit Bishnoi's fine effort of four-under 68 helped him take a one-shot lead in relatively tougher conditions on day two of the Rs. 50 lakh Pro Championship 2023 being played at the TNGF Cosmo Golf Course, here on Thursday.

On a more windy day and with tougher pin positions in place there were fewer under-par scores (34) in round two as compared to round one (45). The 22-year-old Bishnoi's 68 helped him rise from being the overnight joint leader to sole leader at a total of 10-under 134.

Chandigarh's Akshay Sharma (67) occupied second place at nine-under 135 while Bangladesh's Jamal Hossain (69) was a further shot back in third place.

Hyderabad's Mohd Azhar fired the day's best 66 to be in tied fourth position along with Chandigarh golfer Harendra Gupta (69) at seven-under 137.

The halfway cut went at one-over 145. Fifty-four professionals made it to the money rounds.

Sunhit Bishnoi (66-68) of the DLF Golf & Country Club continued to impress for the second day running as he earned six birdies at the cost of two bogeys. Bishnoi was on a roll till the 14th hole having picked up six shots courtesy some quality approach shots and chip-putts. He then missed a couple of putts to drop bogeys on the 15th and 18th.

"I've been playing with a lot of confidence and that reflects in my scores this week. I'm visualizing and executing my shots really well. Since the conditions were tougher today, with the flags tucked in and the wind picking up, I was a little conservative in my approach as compared to round one," said Sunhit.

Akshay Sharma (68-67) moved up eight spots from overnight tied 10th as a result of his 67 that featured an eagle, five birdies and two bogeys.

Akshay made a 27-feet eagle conversion on the 16th. Sharma landed it within two feet for birdie on the first and also drove the green on the par-4 10th hole to set up a spectacular birdie there.

Mohd Azhar made eight birdies and two bogeys enroute his 66, the day’s best score.

PGTI Order of Merit leader Om Prakash Chouhan was tied 14th at four-under 140 while another leading name Aman Raj was tied 45th at one-over 145.

None of the Chennai-based players made the cut.

