Golf: Theegala is first Indian American in Presidents Cup; Matsuyama star weapon for Internationals

Montreal (Canada), Sep 26 Sahith Theegala will become the first American of Indian origin to tee off at the President’s Cup this week and he is very excited about it. Theegala, whose father came to the USA from India, and made it his home, says it means a lot to him. Despite him being a rookie, he will play the four-ball in the opening session with Collin Morikawa, a two-time Major winner, against Internationals’ Adam Scott and Min Woo Lee.

Coming from India, his father provided the platform for him to excel, he feels. “For sure. It's pretty wild. I don't think this is what my dad had envisioned when he came over to the U.S. from India. But it means the world that. I know my dad is super thankful for the country and the opportunity it's given him. At the same time, he also took that opportunity. That's the greatness of this country.

“That opportunity has led to my opportunity. And just to be able to give back to the country -- I don't necessarily see it as giving back to the country, but just to play for your country and wear your colours and represent means the world," he said.

“It fires me up a lot to see other guys on the team who want it so bad and be so meaningful to them. I know it's well documented, but Scottie at the Olympics, winning it for the U.S., it's such a big deal. There's no bigger event than when you play for your country.

“It is a little bit full circle. It's very humbling and gratifying at the same time. But it's awesome. I can't wait for my parents to be here. And they're going to soak up the whole experience just as much as I am,” he said.

A winner on the PGA Tour and closing in on a more permanent place in the Top-10 of the world, Theegala was third at the FedExCup, where he ‘called a penalty on himself’ that cost him two shots and potentially $2.5 million in money. That integrity won him fans around the world including India, where his family hailed from before coming to the US.

Theegala has been talking and learning from his teammates, and picking their brains. He said, “Definitely a little bit without trying to ruin anybody's cadence of how they practice or play. I don't want to bother anyone. But they've come up to me and been, like, dude, if you have any questions, I don't care what it's about, please ask. Rather have you ask than keep it inside."

Meanwhile, the Internationals will look up to Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama as their star player. “He's an assassin,” said Australia’s debutant, Min Woo Lee, who with Adam Scott plays Morikawa and Theegala in the first four-ball session.

After Aussie veteran star Scott, who will be making a record 11th appearance for the International Team, Matsuyama, who won twice on the PGA TOUR this season and the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, is the second-most capped International player in the biennial competition which the United States Team has dominated since 1994. The U.S. has won the last nine editions, lost once in 1998, and both teams shared the Cup in 2003.

“I just have so much admiration for what he does, the pressure he deals with playing for all of Japan, as their greatest player ever, I think. You know, he is the master,” said Scott, who took Matsuyama under his wing in 2013 when the Japanese star made his Presidents Cup debut.

Matsuyama’s importance to the International Team’s quest to turn the tide against a powerful U.S. Team, led by World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and this season’s two-time major winner Xander Schauffele, was evident when Weir paired him up alongside local hero Corey Conners in the fifth and final match against Patrick Cantlay/Sam Burns in the opening Four-ball session on Thursday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor