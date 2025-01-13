Golf: Veer Ahlawat hopes to make his mark in USD 8mn Dubai Desert Classic

Dubai, Jan 13 A year after gaining attention by finishing runner-up in the Indian Open, Veer Ahlawat now steps up at the USD 8 million Dubai Desert Classic. Ahlawat, who turns 29 in two months, may not have won in India last year, but his second-place finish did help him win the Order of Merit of India, which earned him a DP World Tour Card.

Ahlawat is one of the two Indians in the field in the Dubai Desert Classic this year. The other one being Shubhankar Sharma, who is making his eighth appearance in this event, often labelled as the Major of the Middle East.

“That second-place finish in India played a big role in my winning the Order of Merit and then I got a spot in the elite Dubai Desert Classic courtesy of the sponsors. It certainly gives me a massive boost to be able to get into this event, which has some of the biggest stars from the world of golf – major winners like Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and so many stars,” said Ahlawat ahead of the event, which takes place at the Emirates Golf Club this week.

“The Dubai Desert Classic has always had a special attraction. I have never played in UAE even as an amateur and this event has been iconic and many of my seniors have figured in it and I always wanted to come here and play and now is my chance,” added the six-foot-tall Ahlawat.

“This is almost like India and I met so many who are familiar with Indian golf, so it has been great and I have just been here for a couple of days,” he added.

Ahlawat is the third Indian to benefit from the alliance between the Indian PGTI Tour and the DP World with the Order of Merit winner getting a card on the DP World Tour. The previous winners, who got onto the DPWT via this route were Manu Gandas (2023) and Om Prakash Chouhan (2024).

Ahlawat’s superb season included two titles and seven top-10 finishes including a runner-up finish at the USD 2.25 million Indian Open, which is India’s biggest DP World Tour event in India.

A year ago Sharma recorded his best finish in Dubai as he finished T-16 with cards of 72-71-70-70 and a total of 5-under, as Rory McIlroy won the Dubai event for the fourth time. With wins in 2023 and 2024, McIlroy is now gunning for an incredible three-in-a-row.

