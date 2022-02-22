Golfers Tvesa, Amandeep, Avani to join the action in 3rd leg of WPGT

Mumbai, Feb 22 Tvesa Malik and Amandeep Drall start their 2022 season with the third leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour, as they tee up at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club.

The two are expected to spend a lot of their time on the Ladies' European Tour. While Tvesa is getting the first taste of action in this calendar year, Amandeep has already played at the Magical Kenya Ladies Open.

Tvesa was 19th and the top Indian on the LET Order of Merit, while Amandeep was 13th on the LET Access Series merit list, but is hoping for more starts this year on the LET schedule also.

While Tvesa, Amandeep, and other professionals like Pranavi Urs and Gaurika Bishnoi battle it out in the professional ranks, last week's winner amateur Sneha Singh and Avani Prashanth, who has got an invitation for the Augusta National Women's Amateur Championship, will also be involved in a tight contest amongst the amateurs. The two amateurs already know what it is like to win against the professionals.

The Bakshi sisters, Jahanvi and Hitaashee, are also in the field as are Ridhima Dilawari, Gaurika Bishnoi, Astha Madan, Suchitra Ramesh, Durga Nittur and others who are all hoping to get to the international Tours.

Neha Tripathi, Saaniya Sharma and Smriti Mehra are experienced campaigners and would like to get into contention early in the season.

Other past winners include Seher Atwal, Gauri Karhade, Khushi Khanijau and Lakhmehar Pardesi among others.

A total of 37 players will be seen in action and the number includes six amateurs. The prize purse is Rs.11 lakh, the highest this season.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor