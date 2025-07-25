"Good reforms have been made in bill which are athlete-centric": Gagan Narang on National Sports Governance Bill 2025

New Delhi [India], July 25 : Olympic medallist shooter and vice-president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), Gagan Narang, expressed his thoughts on the recently introduced National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, in Lok Sabha.

The National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, was introduced in Parliament on Wednesday, aiming to provide for the development and promotion of sports, as well as welfare measures for sportspersons. As uproar continued with several MPs shouting, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya introduced the National Sports Governance Bill in Lok Sabha.

According to the bill, the National Olympic Committee, the National Paralympic Committee, a National Sports Federation for each designated sport, and a Regional Sports Federation for each designated sport will be established as the national sports governing bodies for their respective recognised sports organisations.

Expressing views on the Sports Bill, Gagan Narang told ANI, "...Very good reforms have been made in the bill which are athlete-centric. Athletes will have a voice in the executive committees, which will help translate the athlete-centric thought process... By setting up a Sports Tribunal, all the issues of athletes will be easily resolved...Women's participation has been made mandatory in the executive committees..."

The bill says that there should be only one National Olympic Committee and one National Paralympic Committee, each governing multi-sport disciplines. The National Olympic Committee should have international recognition and affiliation with the International Olympic Committee. Additionally, the committee should also have global recognition and be affiliated with the International Paralympic Committee. Every National Sports Federation should also have international recognition and affiliation with the concerned international sports governing body.

The central government may establish the National Sports Board, consisting of a chairperson and other members. The chairperson and members will be appointed by the central government, possessing special knowledge or practical experience in the fields of public administration, sports governance, sports law, and other related fields.

The head office of the board shall be located in Delhi, and may establish branch offices at such other places as may be prescribed. The board will have the authority to grant recognition to sports organisations and registration of affiliate units. The board will also have the power to suspend or cancel such recognition or registration.

The National Sports Board will have the power to grant recognition to any sports organisation as a National Sports Body. Any sports organisation desirous of obtaining Board recognition as a National Sports Body under this section can apply to the board.

In the event of a national sports body losing international recognition, the normalisation process shall be implemented in accordance with the International Charters and Statutes, and the board will not interfere in this process.

The central government, on the recommendations of the board, can notify a National Sports Election Panel consisting of such number of persons as it may deem necessary, who are a retired Chief Election Commissioner or Election Commissioner or Deputy Election Commissioner or retired State Election Commissioner or Chief Electoral Officers of the States, with adequate experience of conduct of elections under the Representation of the People Act,1951.

The persons notified will act as electoral officers to oversee the conduct of free and fair elections to the Executive Committees and the Athletes Committee of the National Sports Bodies.

The central government will establish a National Sports Tribunal comprising a chairperson and two other members to ensure the independent, speedy, effective, and cost-efficient resolution of sports-related disputes.

The chairperson shall be a person who is or has been a Judge of the Supreme Court or the Chief Justice of a High Court. The members shall be persons of eminence in public life with vast knowledge and experience in sports, public administration and law.

The chairperson and the other members of the Tribunal shall be appointed by the central government on the recommendations of a Search-cum-Selection Committee consisting of the following members, namely: The Chief Justice of India or a Supreme Court Judge recommended by the Chief Justice of Indiachairperson; The Secretary to the Government of India in the Ministry of Law and Justice; The Secretary to the Government of India in the Department of Sports. The search-cum-selection committee shall determine the procedure for making its recommendations.

The central government can remove from office a chairperson or member of the Tribunal who has been adjudged an insolvent, has been convicted of an offence which, in the opinion of the central government, involves moral turpitude, has become physically or mentally incapable of acting as a member, has acquired such financial or other interest as is likely to affect prejudicially his or her functions as a member, or has so abused his position as to render his continuation in office prejudicial to public interest.

Notably, any sports organisation that wants to use the word "India" or "Indian" or "National" or any national insignia or symbols in any language in its registered name, operating name, logo or otherwise in its affairs shall obtain a no-objection certificate from the central government for such use.

