Government will continue to support sports, work towards top-quality sporting infrastructure: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], August 15 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that every player who went to Paris Olympics is a champion and the government will continue to support sports and work towards building top-quality sports infrastructure.

The Indian contingent, which took part in the recently-concluded Paris Olympics, was invited to participate in the Republic Day celebrations at Red Fort.

PM Modi met the Indian contingent at his residence on Thursday. During the meet, the Indian men's hockey team presented him a signed jersey and hockey stick.

PM Modi shared visuals of his meeting with hockey team and members of Indian contingent of the recently concluded Summer Games.

"It was a delight to interact with the Indian contingent that represented our nation in the Paris Olympics. Heard their experiences from the games and lauded their feats on the sports field," PM Modi posted on X.

"Every player who went to Paris is a champion. The Government of India will continue to support sports and ensure that a top-quality sporting infrastructure is built," he added.

India ended its campaign at the Paris Olympics with six medals that included five bronze and a silver.

Led by Harmanpreet Singh, the Indian men's hockey team won back-to-back bronze medals for the first time in 52 years at the Olympics following their 2-1 triumph over Spain.

In shooting, Manu Bhaker etched her name into the history books. She became the first Indian athlete in the post-independence era to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics. This distinction was previously held by Norman Pritchard at the Paris 1900 Games.

In the women's 10m air pistol event, Manu won a bronze medal, becoming the first Indian woman shooter to win a medal in this event.

Alongside Sarabjot Singh, Manu secured her second bronze and India's first-ever medal in the mixed team 10m air pistol event.

She narrowly missed a hat-trick of medals, finishing fourth in the women's 25m pistol shooting event at the Paris Olympics.

Swapnil Kusale added to India's medal tally after he stood at the podium with a bronze medal in the men's 50m rifle 3P event at the Paris Olympics.

India's javelin ace Neeraj Chopra failed to defend his Tokyo gold medal but brought the silver home with a throw of 89.45m.

Wrestler Aman Sehrawat, who made his Olympic debut, secured the bronze medal with a 13-5 victory over Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz.

