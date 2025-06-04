Governor felicitates Special Olympics Bharat athletes from Himachal; urges support for inclusion, anti-drug movement

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 4 : The Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Shiv Pratap Shukla, on Wednesday felicitated athletes of Special Olympics Bharat who represented India in the World Winter Games in Turin, Italy (2025) and the World Summer Games in Berlin, Germany (2023).

The ceremony, held in Shimla, honoured 15 athletes from Himachal Pradesh who won a total of 22 medals, including 10 gold, six silver, and six bronze medals in the global competition, bringing pride to the state and the nation.

Special Olympics Bharat Chairperson Mallika Nadda, senior officials, sportspersons, coaches, and dignitaries from across the country attended the event.

"This is not just a medal ceremony, it's a celebration of courage, commitment, and inner strength," said Governor Shukla.

Addressing the media, the Governor emphasised the transformative power of sports, especially for athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

"These special athletes deserve the same recognition and respect as any other sports person," he said.

"Every athlete present here is a living story of resilience, family support, and unwavering determination. This felicitation is a strong step towards inclusive recognition," the Governor said.

Governor Shukla praised the contribution of Special Olympics Bharat and the commitment of coaches and trainers and said, "I wholeheartedly congratulate the athletes, their families, the coaches, and the entire Special Olympics Bharat team. Their dedication has not only brought laurels to the nation but also inspired society with a message of ability beyond disability."

He also lauded the Union Sports Ministry for significantly increasing the award money for medalists with disabilities, stating, "The prize money for gold medalists has been increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 20 lakh, for silver to Rs 14 lakh, and bronze to Rs 8 lakh. This is a commendable step, and I thank our Prime Minister and Sports Minister for this initiative."

In an emotional appeal, the Governor connected the ceremony to the wider social context, calling for greater efforts to eradicate drug addiction.

"Let sports be the medium to eliminate drugs from society," he said, citing the 'Khelega Himachal, Nasha Bhagao Abhiyan' run in Arki as a model.

"I am writing to all MLAs from the Raj Bhavan to take action against drugs in their constituencies. If our representatives commit, the youth will follow," he said.

The Governor also mentioned efforts to enforce strict anti-drug rules in educational institutions and said, "I have requested the newly appointed Vice Chancellor of Himachal Pradesh University to expel any student found involved in drugs. Only when communities take ownership can true change happen."

Governor Shukla stressed that over 77 special athletes from Himachal Pradesh have participated in both the Summer and Winter World Games so far.

"We must take this mission forward. Let us all unite to create an inclusive, drug-free, and empowered Himachal," he said.

Mallika Nadda, Chairperson of Special Olympics Bharat and Asia Pacific Advisory Council, welcomed the Governor and lauded the performance of the athletes.

"This felicitation ceremony recognises those who represented India at the Winter Games in Italy and Summer Games in Germany. Out of 30 Indian athletes in Turin, 15 were from Himachal Pradesh. Together, the Indian contingent won 35 medals," she said.

She emphasised the nationwide scale and impact of Special Olympics Bharat and added, "We have teams working in nearly 600 districts across India. Our goal is to build confidence and provide competitive platforms for athletes with intellectual disabilities."

"Currently, 72 centres operate across India, including nine centres in Himachal Pradesh, with support from NHPC. These children are not inferior to anyone," Nadda said.

Nadda also appreciated the Centre's decision to increase prize money, calling it a "major encouragement."

"This will help bring more of these talented individuals into the mainstream," she said.

In a touching moment, several medal-winning athletes shared their thoughts about being recognised.

Aarushi, a medalist from the Winter Games, said getting an honour means a lot to them and said, "Getting this kind of honour means a lot. It encourages us and makes us feel valued."

Nirmala, who won gold in Alpine Skiing in Italy, is proud of the moment and said, "It feels wonderful to be honoured. I want to tell others we are no less than anyone. I will keep trying and winning more golds for my country."

Riya Sharma, who won a bronze medal in Floorball and said, "This platform has helped people look at us with respect. If given a chance, we can achieve a lot. We are equal to other children."

Earlier, Parikshat Mehdudiya, Regional Director of Special Olympics Bharat (HP), briefed the Governor on the achievements of the state's athletes and the evolution of the movement in Himachal. He highlighted how the initiative began in 2002 in Bilaspur, under the leadership of Mallika Nadda.

He mentioned that NHPC Sports Centre played a vital role, contributing 15 athletes and eight coaches to the national contingent. The first-ever Winter National Games in Himachal were held in Shimla and Narkanda in 2008.

