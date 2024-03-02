Govt of Karnataka officially launches India’s first ever International Stand Up-Paddling Event

Mangaluru, March 2 The Government of Karnataka officially launched India's first-ever International Stand-Up Paddling event, here

The announcement was made in the presence of UT Khader, Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Minister of Health and District In-Charge Minister of Dakshina Kannada, Govt of Karnataka, and Dhananjaya Shetty, Chairman, Surfing Swami Foundation.

Additionally, the occasion featured the unveiling of the India Paddle Festival logo.

The three-day SUP championship is scheduled to take place at Sasihithlu Beach from March 8-10, 2024, preceding the launch of the 2024 APP World Tour.

Speaking on the occasion, UT Khader said, “We need more of these events in Dakshina Kannada to highlight the beauty of our coastline, culture and cuisine. We are excited to host the inaugural India Paddle Festival in Mangaluru.”

Meanwhile, Dhananjaya Shetty said, "On behalf of the surfing community, I would like to express my gratitude towards the Government of Karnataka for stepping up and supporting us to host the country's first-ever International Stand-Up Paddling event. We take pride and immense pleasure in hosting the event on such a grand scale, and we will leave no stone unturned to make this event a grand success.”

