Govt sanctions 634 athletes to take part in Asian Games

New Delhi, Aug 25 The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) has sanctioned 634 athletes across 38 sporting disciplines for participation in the upcoming Asian Games, who met the set selection criteria, against the 850 athletes recommended by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

A total of 572 athletes participated in the last edition of Asian Games in 2018 where India returned with 70 medals including 16 Golds.

